Transcript for The Breakdown - COVID-19 cases rising around the nation

Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana say now. And I'm Terry Moran the corona virus crisis in this country continues to get worse unfortunately the US is now past eleven million confirmed cases of Covert nineteen 'cause cases are going up just about every state in this country. And deaths are rising and over half. I'm the United States pres elect Joseph Biden spoke about Poland and the economy. Penney's other needs to be better communication between his team and trump administration especially when it comes to a vaccine. This great news that return and Pfizer. Each Kamal for vaccines that are in excess of 9% effectiveness. And getting the vaccine and a vaccination. So are two different things and everyone our call today and are as soon as today agreed that the sooner we have access to administrations distribution plan. The sooner this transition. Would be smoothly and move forward. And you know as we battle over it. We also make sure that businesses workers have the tools and resources the national guidance and health and safety standards to operate safe. This comes as more states are considering new locked down measures Washington State is shedding indoor seating at bars and restaurants and is cracking down on other indoor gatherings ahead of Thanksgiving. Michigan is also announcing new restrictions on bars and restaurants. And is moving class isn't high schools and colleges online. But grades K through eight will still be allowed to meet in person sure to delve into that larger topic of cull data and schools later in the show. But first let's get to that big news for a second vaccine midair earnest says early results suggest it's cold in nineteen vaccine she is nearly 95%. Effective pitch that's just a week after Pfizer announced its vaccine was 90% effective in childish and it all comes on a moment too soon. To US recorded one million new Kobe cases in just a last week. ABC's Alan Lopez she isn't she in the CDC in Atlanta with more on this Allan what are we know about this man Darren Mack see them. Yet -- and this is the second week of good news for what public health officials are calling and game changer in the fight against cold in nineteen Nauman turn out -- finds a split sets its weekly state action Daryn Eckstein is showing early resulted in 94 point 5% of that dish so now bush finds her maternal BC change emergency authorized the nation up from the ante in the main difference between the two vaccines and she is X finder's Maxine need to be storage in minute sending need degrees Celsius which McDermott at minus twenty degrees Celsius why did not -- Well did pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens has that kind of plus threes arsenic and horrible coach but it's the smaller ones the independent once she got cancer store via fines or is not seen without padding his sometimes rely on dry ice they don't hatch those kinds of freezes and go to those are the major difference cash and both of those vaccines and how does the potential for having different vaccines hit the market affect how quickly they might be distributed. All the reality of distributing and supplying a million doses of this vaccine which isn't easy we know that the CDC director warned congress just in September that it still needed six billion dollars to help prepare stage for what they're calling it the largest vaccination campaign. We've ever seen we know that in didn't in North Carolina alone health officials their holding New York Times should that Dayton need about thirty million dollars it got about six million already each but that is just a word that they need in the first years I am so what are the next steps before the public can start being vaccinated. Well first they need to get that approval from the FDA which could take weeks and then we know that once it rolls out and we're expecting in December 2 deed acted DH that. The ones who are going to get up first are those at higher risk so people who were exposed to the buyers that can be. Hospital workers and nursing care workers where else and let people on the front lines and that pandemic such as even grocery store workers an annual rollout in the spring for people who don't have a higher risk and and we expect that to start in April and did go all the way through June and July. Right Alan Lopez forests in Atlanta thanks Alan. Bush and Texas disease specialists ABC's contributed doctor Todd Eller and is here now for war on this actor honor and thanks for being here what does it mean practically. For them and they're in a vaccine to have this nearly 90%. Effective rate in trials and how does that compare to the visor vaccine candidate. Right this is such great news Diana it feels like I'm a superhero junkies don't have it's like the avengers are common literally I mean didn't think we have got scenes now you know 1995%. Effectiveness this exceeds all of our expectations. Because we're used to respiratory viruses we have the flu vaccine that any ending years we're 50% of active we're helping. Many years it's much less than now when it's and portly Matt so should know again I ND one play dough is okay there were ninety cases in the placebo group only five cases in the vaccine group that's amazing. Equally as impressive is there were all Lebanese severe cases in the trial so far all of them. Or in the placebo group none of them in the vaccine so isn't it looks like it's not just. And a how many people need to be vaccinated. Before that population develops herd immunity we keep hearing outward. Right so you don't herd immunity the answer is we don't know you you've heard many experts we think bench you know that number immediate around 15% to 70% and we really don't know could be less than that and maybe more than that it just depends we know this is highly contagious virus we also know it's such I'm usual virus and in net cash in some studies. Up to 70% of infected people don't transmitted to anyone should and sometimes. Six or 10% of patients can infect scheme costs 60%. Of the transmissions so should we really are going to only the only we will we will though is with Thai English and in Jackson needing more more book of the public I really hope it is great affect in the us now from not just one company two companies really gives the public REIT trust that these companies are doing it right after following you don't that there are safety is first with with with all of these companies how were truly -- effectiveness is better than we ever expected and which getting this vaccine into are arms and large numbers really could be our way out of this epidemic. Anita you mention trust and that seems to be a big a factor in all of this a lot of people are wary. Of taking a vaccine which obviously won't do us a whole lot of good it we have a vaccine but nobody will take it so how do we know that a vaccine if approved as safe. So remember you know it's Pfizer is in rural and you or 43000. Patients in their trial McDermott 30000 patients we have Johnson & Johnson AstraZeneca many many other companies their daughter in rolling a large number of patients so we should have. Very shoot hundreds of thousands of occasions that it didn't do it in these studies so even though we only have short term safety data when you think of the side effects of vaccines. Usually if there's any problems usually she got. We didn't months and if she could think about all vaccines we have you know it is I'm usual crustaceans she long term. Problems win over the short term these have been changed so again yes it's true these vaccines aren't new to us but we have you know decades and decades of experience with vaccines so I really feel comfortable that what what the FDA is going to be looking she is going to be very encouraging. Obviously from the effectiveness. And perspective but also from a safety perspective. Knight actor Chad Eller and always great to have you thank you. To understand. Thanks to doctor Eller and for that on the good news today pres elect Joseph Biden's are urging cautious optimism in reaction that Madieu new vaccine is. On Twitter Biden called the vaccine candidates high efficacy quote further reason to feel hopeful unquote but he adds. Quote we are still months away until then Americans need to continue to practice social distancing and mask wearing actually get this virus under control. And as construction begins at the capitol in preparation for inauguration day president trump. It's still refusing to acknowledge that numerical fact he's refusing to concede that president elect Biden will be the one taking the oath on that stage on January 20 sends news political director Klein's with us. For more on all list. Rick I don't want what are the consequences at this point of Trump's acknowledge refusing to acknowledge. The fact that he lost Joseph Biden has said. You know he can get along but were without him acknowledging that he locker what are the practical effects team that. Tell you suddenly get real and I think when you each year from people like Anthony how do you say I want to start talking to the by the administration. Admiral Ross has the same Biden administration in their incoming team wants to be able to work in tandem with our public health officials about things like this vaccine how do you roll this out the American public it's not going to be done by January 20 that's pretty clear. Add to that intelligence issues defense issues virtually every federal agency there's a hand off that happens and it really is that the image of just starting on January 20 I think is that it was never accurate. You have to you have to figure these things out in advance you have to seek up with the process has you have to learn how to log onto the computers has us off the record recognize where things are in terms of that rule making. The basics of what the government does it is not. Are utterly seamless to just hand over to a new administration and now we almost two weeks after the election there is no serious dispute over the results of that election and it's still you have you don't have the top administration acknowledging that and moving toward that so I think with every passing day you're losing time minutes I mean you can make our specially Joseph Biden and his team they know a thing or two about running the government. But we are beyond the point where it's just about giving someone space the red the realities are what they are they're working their way through the courts. And it is beginning to have. It. It and officials say president chuck hasn't been in a White House rotavirus task force meeting in Monte hasn't even acknowledge the fact that five US soldiers were killed in on helicopter crash in the Sinai. Last weekend. You telling stories remember. On Twitter president trumpet is that these vaccine innovations ultimately it's on his watch what's claimed credit for the good what do you think historians are going to remember about drug administration's response to the pandemic. Well I think you know his comments today that it came to light from a journalist Bob Woodward and always wanted to downplay it. I'm news talk -- going backed up to February and march about how it was gonna disappear disappear quickly he's his skepticism toward masks. Engaging you in shouts of fire Anthony county right after the election all of that is a piece of it and I think in terms of that the slow reaction of the federal government to the severity of it. So this common sense steps that you can take. I think history is going to have a lot to say over how president truck reacting to this some good and I think the development of vaccine this all comes on the line you have to. Give some credit to this administration from moving quickly an ambitiously in that direction but a heck of a lot it's gonna be mixed or even bad when you look at the realities of how he campaigned. And how he governed over these last eight months or so. On the idea of a rewind the clock an insane what if we had done some things different he's going to be quite attempting what Chris. Grants and now with confections raging he seems consumed trying to argue with map the map and the election and meanwhile president elect Biden. Held a virtual meeting with business leaders today so what steps is he taking to make a salute to their transition despite. The drug administration's efforts to block resources from his teen. Well limited and the word from buying land it is slow and steady and calm they're not really surprised by what the president. Has done in terms of not accepting the election results they don't like it obvious that the new president elect himself has said he's gonna have to deal with it and it means surrounding himself with experts and doing as much as you can now. Again they don't know this gay condemned the vice president was nests of Barack Obama in the White House for eight years. I he's surrounded by veterans of the Obama White House and the Clinton White House they know how to do this they know how to bring experts in and I think even the messaging today breed CEOs and labor leaders and and trying to get on the same page around the economy as much as he can do now to be prepare for what the realities are what this country is facing on January 20 there are things that he can do without. The president's acquiescence but there are other things. That will require certification from this administration NN of course that's not forthcoming as long as the president continues to get to complain falsely on Twitter about an election that he says was rigs. A strange times and a hard time recline. Thanks for help and us through there. So as the corona virus cases are surging across the country first responders are warning that everyone needs to remain vigilant when it comes to wearing a mask and remaining socially distant one woman. Even telling us about the devastating loss her family faced this year. Despite taking all proper precautions. Kobe cases started increasing rapidly in our city. And because of that our hospitals are full. They are breaking records with the population he. People that they're taking care we've even expanded to more capacity at the hospitals with a mobile trailer and requested a second trailer. While we wait for Portland home mortgage unit time to come general from yesterday so this is real is very serious. It was any benefited all of to the first surge occurred in nineteen is that we learned. What works well then let doesn't work well this tendency to see a lot of younger people and help you keep. Coming down the virus we know how to converting units to be cut but Leslie see it didn't need we have one unit that had been reserved this entire time for the exclusive. So first grandmother passed away and didn't Athens. In my cousin who and that. Rachel and my hat. And my uncle it and it can happen to anybody. If it happens unless he's okay cool and beating. Taking every precaution possible it can then secure it can happen insulin or more members. It can't and shouldn't be careful the pandemic has left millions of Americans out of work and eight months after the US won in a locked I think we still struggling to rebound. As as corona virus cases surge right across the country some for more on the economy and this pandemic we're joined bags in his business and economics correspondent due to Bolton. Deirdre president trumps chatting recent gains in the stock market you know he loves to do that so how is this vaccine news affecting the markets today. Well I did speak where the one strategist Terry his name is our only and ease your national and he said investors are singularly. Focused on this senior is more now on of course last week we had similar encouraging news from size there should sue if you want acquitted him broad economic terms I think most people that icy quick sailors and the virus is the economy the economy is a virus so. Cheney kind of steps towards progress towards a vaccine that is so important for the underpinning. Of our economic activity even if you look at the Wayne that stocks are reacting a lot of the companies that have been so heart kidneys past eight months. Are really in rallying. On this encouraging vaccine news so anything to do with travel all her Powell's leisure hospitality each these are all the groups that are really been punished. And they are seeing so much optimism in their star races but Terry you alluded to this in the US economy especially the labor force a workforce she is still very much on the ropes there are 21. Million Americans that are teaching some form unemployment insurance what's even more troubling than not even though that's cystic is troubling in of itself is that the number of Americans sure are on the dash so long term unemployed and six months or more. That number is increasing exponentially. Every month carrying. And and then that's alarming now after all these months on the damage from the pandemic we can see it walking down that did the streets of our neighborhoods right we all can't. In the stock market is publicly traded companies what about all the companies distorts the shops the restaurants that we should boarded up the week she struggling right now. What what's their future like Cusack. Well their future is of course a links to these developments that we are talking about in the vaccine but it is also linked to legislation and what kind of stimulus package Kimi passed you heard the Fed Chairman for example all. Jerome Cowell Jay Powell saying we need to do more BC senior front appointed a -- of course and congress needs you more so when I reach out to different investors this is really a piece of the puzzle that is missing there are a lot of arts and that shares act which will expire at the end of this year there's a lot of concern about what that means for average Americans and Terry's your point there's a lot of concern as to what this means for small businesses. Some estimates show that one in six small businesses. Has already closed these past eight minds. And it's very unclear which ones will be able to reopen at some point one in six is a pretty high percentage Terry. It surely isn't it really impacts our neighborhoods and our life together theater Bolton thanks very much to her. Did you thank you in New York City mayor Mildred Lazio's says public schools will stay open at least today and tomorrow. But he still committing to closing schools if the city reaches the threshold deposit activity rate of 3%. It's a challenge officials and families are facing nationwide this debate over whether to keep schools open. Foreclosure gonna hear from teachers and health experts and when we come back. Yeah. Some of them. Do you not feel safe with an adult things so that it feels safe and preferred to teach from their classroom. Our inner city Health Department and certain putting the health and well being the citizens of this city at the forefront of their decision make. Yeah I just had to sell swooned as providers as winds that people eat pork swinging and how important. Bunkers and that is even with the district has worked well and football school that. When our parents officials declare that it's safe to do so in the hostile toward both Clinton and her district has provided. Telephones and needed supplies to hand and teach what happened. Moving forward I just think we need transparency didn't need to understand you know when classic works to go back into the knob. I need. Would imagine he really tough teaching it and ask around I'm guessing yeah you guys can only go back I think obviously the country as a whole. And he's been coping nineteen under control before we need you know. For teachers go back. I just. I worry about teachers who have preexisting conditions. The compromise you know resistance. And you know why I'm watching back in the classroom questions but not so popular and seen her and deals there will be. Any of my students have difficulty with Wi-Fi and have siblings sitting at the same people close them from their teachers talking about the same time I'm talking yeah. And for me to gamble to. Decide what I need. Then to do vs what I think they're able to do it has been a really tough challenge from a. Schools such a fraud issue during this pandemic across the country these rising corona virus case numbers or do you really school districts we're trying. To get the kids back into the classroom major cities Detroit Indianapolis go to either suspending any plans for in person learning some schools. That did open are now considering changing course this is such an important issue are so many others are joining us now to discuss all of this health policy researchers Rebecca. Happily from the University of Michigan school of public health and lore garabedian Harvard University thank you garment drumming up the names right there were back on begin with you can correct me if I didn't. There's been a lot of debate. And some conflicting studies about how effectively children transmit the virus. It's depressing question for so many what your take on what we know and don't know at this point. Yeah so and it's an walling area and is he honest is still. Somewhat scant although it's starting to it'll. We had a sense that. There definitely is it didn't treat the virus is more readily transmitted among older lesions in older children as well also those that are ten and bolder as you're those that are on arch I'm there is little evidence that. There is how transmission within schools particularly among young learners it's. Read mitigation measures are T get her yes I am like Israel and newstalk where those measures are not necessarily in both those balls and had tea in that it mitigation measures we had little evidence are part of an interest in white transmission among children with pencils. So lord given that information what kind of metric should we be using to determine whether schools should be open or closed to sounds like she in New York for example the productivity rate is a big factor and that's the case in many places around the country. Is that the right mat trick or what else do do leaders need to factor in. Yeah you know. There's really no one or number that we really focus on shouldn't. Be about. It is better DR and company had actually how. Do we really. Are. Tracking said. She says they are seeing lately and hunter or ease. Own children are. I they really understand you are she's new. To say yeah they are they're armed mitigation strategy and he's right. And I'm if you have such illicit incriminate or is it and there's good ventilation. Where are we really she is now a degree granting immunity modern age is getting. And so on Nazi putting its unity and right now and it. Is actually stretch. What shall a doll related and it shouldn't. Be going to or. Somebody should. Say Billy and Billy watts. Gary and was currently. The. And we're about as good throughout this debate we we've seen this tension between. Parents and teachers teachers' unions pushing back on attempts to reopen. Out of health concerns understandably so we're puts him on odds with the parent groups and moms and dads say they're kids need to be back in the classroom for their well being how should school districts way he's competing interests parents and and the teachers and. Yeah well I am Internet from a picture this is an example why and he better national guidance on this issue we need each other it's hard for each individual's this year in the making these decisions on their own and some Asian and better guided it really have a little robust Sharon SR and uninsured what are the factors that should routinely be considering. And six men and opera tomorrow us which is being networked just been tubes that make us how much better. How risky schools actually arch. Because. Is something we don't really understand and it may be that image transmission between students and children is not and is and is readily apparent. Of course they're the teachers parents and we don't want to let them either. I would be in favor singing about some variable measures between. Then there is the only one size fits all year could be dash sheet elementary already Burress on us. The older and our city. More readily and dolls and are able to learn more effective teacher learning my eyes and students at the guard Ramon. And it also the ending about being the teachers maintain further distance from the children. And children are shatter some new I was thinking might actually builds upon what evidence do you I'd like to have anymore and has more I'm robust guidance from the federal government I'm. And just one question to both the good get down young children in in grammar school in pre K so. Kenneth suggestions you have for parents are trying to make the choice to send their schools or not there haven't trying to make the best of having them at home it just seems to me spent two little ones. Learning op zoom that they need each other to learn not just to play together but it seems like they grow together intellectually. Can suggest that you got for parents in this hard time a white America. Yeah. EU and young children. And her cell and she beat me at it shows in mean to have earned an. You try as long as tapped yet to her and asked. For those social needs because they're learning is just aren't Smart didn't percentage. I suppose you were trying to do it your resume that sort of thing. I think you know I really easy it is her prior patients. And enshrined just work drew and realize that this is an. I lost a lot. Until our next year and once he had seen Imus radio likely going to be my beans enclosing it. Really like his doesn't bode are out of time. Learning. Each presenter learning but. Do you think it's so important for parents to understand. Or trade and at least in my community. Most of the transitions that are happening in the communities. Among if their children are from activities at your schools and parents to control and I'm and does Irish county Tunisia our kids see and worse beyond what should they be doing mitigation measures should be happening during those activities and ask Andy about it they're doing this to end Weaver hired as an empty seat hare than you should be doing that. As well and so if we aren't willing to do things in addition just market society may decision in Iraq and it bars restaurants and indoors or rules I wrote a letter. We can't let their trade are all ears and parents do have control over what their children do you inside an artist to arts degrees actually her younger kids are digging about what can I do you really try and make it so that kids and same school and learn the best way possible or Islamist. I'm Lauren. Yeah silencing eatery with her it is sad I think he's be increased transparency. On terms and she's also. You know. And is sure he served us. It is now that she's gonna distortion of its all ready and we really. Had no idea. I. You. Don't think Barry an. Area that we need to exit there and its currency and resurface he's seen her and Ray Allen each inch and it holds on to. Districts are doing things didn't need to. He's a big lead. When a better idea than her she isn't. There the just doing an agony. And the other districts are what how do you need your strength they just having better data and Americans are. Not meet. Parents that he is teaches it be used. As it is. Great advice there America have a Jane Lerner reading thanks very much. You. And with the all virtual school year well under way now for many families some are not only juggling their own jobs and at home schooling but also the unique challenge of having a child with a disability. And some are wondering now whether their kids who can't easily learn online. My is left behind your seven door. Eleven year old. Mariah Winchell who has Down syndrome is learning math by B keep making what. Old Kate muck mom Melissa says virtual learning at a computer isn't an option. Too overwhelming our parents as a kid who gets special services every minute of her when she isn't all right seditious. It's remote learning our gigs it's a quiet struggle for families of special needs kids nationwide. Varying happening. And I'm certain school Israelis start and I am working and I'm taking care Nadia the same time it's really challenging the making an already eat challenging. Existence. Even law act challenging more than seven million American public school students receive special education services. A lot of parents rely on the traditional sports series Seton school. Alegre that they will follow the money. Much more than the average child are all kids Liddy mode right now. Opel Foster luster job as a graphic designer in March she still unemployed but spends all day hoping your son Jeremiah stark eats greed. How it is the financial picture right now for your family financially I'm not really sure how it'll be years. How worried are you David Jeremiah wolf fall behind in his learning in his advancement in this growth. Definitely the social peace your city looks o'clock news the social isolation Wayne on parents to. I have been her isolated from other adults for a really long time. Didn't it you know my mental health news has paid a price for that. Rob course he has single father of three in Ohio says his artistic son's struggle with the change in routine it's hard to replicate the structure. In the routine. In his support that you have in the classroom. Or in the school building. At home. Many kids with disabilities are at high risk groups for Covert nineteen speaking social distance and limits on visitors inside the home essential or get your optimism for. Is there really ritual all of this and own the market closed and so you know. About. Chris and her. And and there are looking into only. Know. So many parents keeping faith in their special needs children in the power of their love. For ABC news live I'm Devin Dwyer in Washington. She wiped away his mom's tears house Sweden bad debt and higher thanks for that report and we want our ears so this is a topic we intend to delve into more. As we go on because this affects so many of us myself and Terry included enough for me avenue early two year old. Every time I take into the labor and I sees very shy I worry that the isolation. Is affecting him and we don't know what the repercussions will be down the line I have teenage nephews who have been depressed since this all started and it's hard to balance the difference between then. Safety from the virus vs the other ramifications. Of this isolation nada as having kids and we just don't know what that is. We don't we have to find ways to get these kids back together as there was and it seems like children need each other to grow and learn not just from socialization I don't intellectually and we can't just wait for them shots we have to do that in other ways we know how to do it we can't and that dozens does it for here on the breakdown on Terry Moran. And I'm Diana say that we will see you back here tomorrow at 3 PM eastern. I'm have a great rest your desk. Facing. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.