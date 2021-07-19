Transcript for The Breakdown: Delta variant spreading as students get ready to go back to school

Hi everyone welcome to the break down like that and estate. Then add your Phillips in for Terry Moran the American academy of pediatrics is pushing back. I'm the CDC's of guidance about masks in school saying it's a recommending. Everyone Wear a mask in school as the delta very and fuels the surging Kobe cases come across the country she nearly every state in the country except South Dakota and Wyoming is reporting an increase in new Kobe case is. We'll break it all down with doctor Darian Sutton and just a moment. Meanwhile a Florida man has been sentenced to eight months in prison for his role in the January 6 assault on the capital. Small hodgkin's is the first writer to be sentenced on a felony charge for obstructing congressional proceedings. So what could this mean for the roughly 500 others facing charges we have the latest from the White House. And senator Amy Klobuchar says Democrats could add measures to expand it voting rights. To their multi trillion dollar infrastructure bill. But every democratic senator would need to supported and a key vote this week and could test the party's unity and coming up we're gonna talk to two activists at the center. Of the voting rights battle. But first we begin with president Biden pushing back on inflation fears insisting that his policies will create a strong economy and that higher prices. Are only a short term growing pain Biden's remarks came as stock markets dropped amid fears over the delta variant just a week. After the S&P 500 hit a record high. White House correspondent Karen Travers joining us now for more so Karen. It Biden made the case that the Democrats human infrastructure plan will take. The pressure off of inflation but the possible addition of voting rights measures. Could derail the process so. Where does the bill stand now. Yet here just the act the president was talking today about inflation shows that there are perhaps concerns and in the administration about what this means and rising prices but the president said that what is trying to do with that human in the structure things like. Child care more community college education elder care things like that he that's gonna raise wages and that will help them with any price increases now that where things stand is actually pretty complicated questions he got a couple things happening on Capitol Hill this week. On Wednesday senators are going to as of now take ged test vote just kind of see where things stand. On the first part of infrastructure that's the one trillion dollar bipartisan agreement. That the president work down here at the white house with Democrats and Republicans. That's just seeing where they are but I should note there's no legislation yet it hasn't been sworn in on how much it cost and people haven't seen what's in it to start picking it apart. The other part of this they human infrastructure. Here that's the one that's 3.5 trillion dollars they need every Democrat on board to get that passed through the process called reconciliation. This week they're going to be checking in his seat where that stands but right now as you point out there's a lot of things getting paid into it and that is something that of course could. Throw the whole thing in jeopardy immigration voting rights the stuff getting added in they got to keep that's around 3.5 trillion dollars. Q word reconciliation. Meanwhile the first person charged with a felony in the jittery six insurrection has been sentenced to eight months in prison. What does that tell you about how far this investigation has come Caron and what does that mean. For the some 500 people who've been arrested in connection to that assault. Here they've been paying very close attention to see is is that first felony indictment Paul hodgkin's. Sentenced to eight months but he had bid the recommendation from federal prosecutors had been eight month. It's selling voters turned those other people who are charged in this of course have been paying attention to the process here and also what that sentencing was going to beach as they consider potential plea deals themselves for. Them or their clients. Also what we've been talking about since the weekend a federal judge ruling that the dock a program or deferred action for childhood arrivals. Was a legal so what does this mean for the hundreds of thousands. And doctor recipients living in the US right now and what's next in the legal battle. Tara president died and said that it was deeply disappointing to see this judge in Texas say that. The dock a program is not coup is not illegal that the way President Obama back in 2012 set this up through executive action. Is not okay and you know when this is issued now for nine years there's been a lot of political foot bomb the dock the recipients of people who want to apply for docket protections. Have been in limbo or in jeopardy because of court cases important to note though that this ruling does not impact that protected status of the people currently under docked at about 650000. What it does mean though is that the government cannot except new applications into the program. The president has said the Justice Department will appeal this decision and here SC has surprise he also called for congress. To fix this through legislative action calling on a pathway to citizenship for those 650000. People known as dreamers. Say let with a lot to talk about not a Monday Karen Travers up from the White House four's Karen thanks thanks. And for more Covance impact on the Olympics lets our very own K well in Tokyo. Hello cannon mountain news finally been let out of quarantine today came O joins us now. For more on this Kenneth Gergen a tirade newfound freedom and second but. I'll antibodies opening ceremonies because they're just four days away and at least three people staying in the Olympic village. Have now tested positive for Kobe it's so what happens if lord tests positive doing protocols change. It. All right now by and we believe the International Olympic Committee and Japanese officials would do what they've been doing when there's a positive case and that's isolate quarantine identify others that person. Came in contact whip but we know when it comes these athletes. That it if we don't know if the IOC is prepare for major outbreak. They say that they are but when it comes at the protocols we don't know what exactly put into place. If a major outbreak happens we know it's a massive undertaking we have eleven fouls then. Athletes. Throughout this country over the next two weeks but again a massive undertaking for the IOC. And wasn't a week or two from now an athlete tests positive after they've already competed in the games. Could that affect future teams and athletes that are left to compete. What we know that 48 hours after an athlete competes here at the Turkey Olympics they have to leave the country. And so they're hoping that they can keep this under control. We've seen the dozens up positive cases this July 1. And again that number seems small you've got about sixty positive cases connected these games you got 111000. Aptly tens of thousands of people connected to these games. Who will be here but at this point they're hoping that they can withstand any potential outbreak. And I hope that those numbers do not search. But at this point again there hoping that the protocols we have in place we'll keep those numbers from rising and higher. And Kenneth I get that he has switched to came on now I wasn't hip to the new nickname my battles so out of it I love it that sounds like a UN Diane thing it's fantastic all right got a serious note. The US Jim this tested positive has been moved to separate lodging now the accommodations and a separate trading facility also. Was someone else in close contact with her so in today's White House. Press briefing Jen Saki as you know said the White House which is a speedy recovery to Kobe positive athletes but. That First Lady Jill Biden is still set to travel to Tokyo so what can we expect from her visit and also just that quarantine process in these cases. The winner doctor Joseph Biden will be an ambassador for the US that these Tokyo Olympic Games not an ambassador like we know. A US ambassador to be throughout the countries across this globe but it's more of a ceremonial ambassador. Actually comes to Tokyo she. We think that she will attend some games in noticeably the opening ceremonies we also know we're not getting that many. Back to and from Tokyo shall make some pit stops or what an Anchorage Alaska on the way to Tokyo. And then in Honolulu Hawaii. On the way back we don't again know her schedule but we wouldn't be surprised if this military mom and wife of the commander in chief. Actually I've visits to military members. And Kenneth as I said the top you've finally been let out of quarantine yourself but I know there's still. Keeping limits knew their early so many shenanigans you can get your happy right now talk us through it. All right so when I landed we had to it. Do until brief quarantine hear the hotel. And then it. We move into a fourteen day Yucca media bubble where we can step in a private transport guests stay in the vehicle a lot of the places we can't go to public spaces. We can't ride buses get into taxis. Non ride the train nothing like that but we can't do is right that private transport with an escort were being tracked by the Japanese government. I was able to speak with some Japanese people and what we found here in this city in this capital city is. It was really tough to find someone who wants these games they're extremely unpopular. We didn't go that Olympic spirit hasn't moved around Tokyo but I will say in a lot of the main places the shopping districts that we passed by. Very vibrant city I can't wait to get out there are high hated here Mike let me let me out let me out there's going to taste there's thing for C. There's an ad technology with cities just incredible. If so IKEA we together fourteen days guys countdown is on. The flick out came out Oisin Tokyo acting to see it I can see the story of what could happen next. Well here we go according to glad a record number of more than one hour and 42 LG BTQ athletes from around the world are competing in Tokyo. And this year's Olympic Games will also make history with the first out trans athletes to compete. This is such a significant time Kenneth for LG BTQ athletes out and proud. Cure more than a more LG BTQ athletes that all the previous Olympic Games combined keep your believe that. The US ligament packed with stars like Megan repeat out. Also I wanna get these numbers are right out what to be here that's because they're just incredible what I read them earlier. That LT BTQ athletes will compete in 26 fours and at least 25 countries will have at least wide LG BTQ Olympian. To listen to what. The swimmer mark gets store Meyer candidate until out sports. He was not out during the real Olympics but he's out now he said quote being able to compete with the best in the world. As I'm of authentic self. At the biggest international Maltese for game shows how far we've come on inclusion and sports and he added I'm hoping that competing at these games I can show the LG BTQ community. That we do belong in we can achieve anything we put our minds to. Representation matters visibility. Matters guys. I agree to that 100%. Came oh so great to see I know its foray am I hope you get some sleep and we will see you a lot in the coming days to prepare. There's guys thanks Kenneth and England ended all of its code restrictions today despite a rise in cases. Night clubs open for the first time in eighteen months as people celebrated the end of mass mandates and social distancing. This is prime minister Boris Johnson and other cabinet members are in quarantine. After the UK Health Minister tested positive senior foreign correspondent in panel has more on this from London. In the Health Minister testing positive what's the latest on all of us. Yeah hi there Diana will come to. Freedom day is a UK tabloids and nick naming it's kid in England that day when you can find lead date stays at least that is what the government saying -- we've had restrictions in place of virtual. Affective lockdown since the started the year and this is the first time weather isn't an official mass mandate although cool certain businesses certain errors a public transport. As still choosing to enforce it wasn't mean in practice well people can now go to nightclubs and they've reopened. People can go to the movie fits that was open before but with out restrictions on the numbers they can go in Syria west and show go NC musical again no restrictions all numbers. And the advice that people should work from home. If they can do so has also been draws go to calls this comes in the midst all of the rising significantly rising numbers of cases. Sending tens of infections. All of the delta variance has sustained Barron does not sweeping. Across the United States we are heading towards the very highest levels of infections feather some predictions that say. We could be a 200000. Cases a day were currently edging towards 50000 cases a day. However here is a significant difference between I think. The UK and the US better Monday the US is generally followed what's happened in the UK albeit so to fly to six weeks later. Is. There is a belief there is a hope the we've broken the link between infection and hospitalization to guzzle blow. The current four infections looks like that's is as cheap a steep sharp incline. The increase the number of full realizations is not the same and the handset is very simply because of vaccinations or was none too good sense of all UK annals of I have one jab and almost 70%. Have had to few jabs. I think many people thing that's what they hope. The bass is why we have perhaps broken leg. Boss I don't really got to stress is it doesn't mean just he's glad to jabs that you wouldn't get current Verizon will get the delta veterans that's what we're seeing here it was seeing numbers. In whole school of people who have been double vaccinated. Hopefully you don't get points his ill. But it all things you eleven protection but he too isn't foolproof Diane. In panel in London thank CNN while London is loosening restrictions here in the US. The average number of cases is up 158%. In the last four weeks hospitalizations. Are up nearly 40%. So let's bring ABC news medical contributor and emergency medical physician doctor Darian satin. Into this discussion he is here in the studio with me now doctor Sutton in the flesh it is so exciting exceeds sentencing you to thank you so much for having me. Our pleasure as always so. We heard. Rising cases but he also talked about how hospitalizations. There. Are not increasing so it too early for England to be dropping his komen restrictions or is this. One of the benefits of being one of the most highly vaccinated countries in the world at 70% of their adults are now fully vaccinated. I think it's a little bit of both to be quite honest with you as we look at the amount of people who are vaccinated we can feel a little bit level of peace in terms of feeling that comfort of more than 70% of adults being fully vaccinated book we also have to have contacts. We are in the midst of a pandemic with a variant that is more transmissible. With the vaccine that is not a 100% effective as no vaccine is a 100% effective so I think it's okay to release restrictions but as long as people have a level of caution. Understanding that they're not invincible when they're vaccinated. And we did hear that from the prime minister's Albert Johnson came out and said we're not doing some big freedom day celebration. Everyone still has to proceed with caution. Buzz but as Ian pointed out people start she. Become comfortable with some level of risk of exposure to infection particularly if those hospitalization rates stay down which the vaccine seemed to be very effective in doing. Meanwhile here in the US we have every state in the country except South Dakota and Wyoming reporting increases in cases hospitalizations unlike in England they are up. And now officials in Provincetown Massachusetts are issuing new mask advisories after at least 132. People both vaccinated and unvaccinated. Tested positive for cove at nineteen after the fourth of July so. Do those are those who are vaccinated have to start thinking about. Putting those masks on again. It's a great question and this is something that a deal with when navigating the my own experiences in the world as a fully vaccinated person I think each and every person have to take a bonus in terms of their level with risking their comfort but that risk and I think decisions based off of how crowded the location is in my aware of the vaccination status of the people that I'm around and is it if it insulated if one of those answers is yes then I just do my circle itself a serviceable and Automask gives up. Relatively easy thing to do that can decrease the risk of transmission if I have is symptomatic of a nineteen or for example if I were to get infected with code of nineteen. Now the American academy of pediatrics came out these new recommendations today suggesting that everyone in schools Wear masks but that's. Different than what the CDC guidance is which is that students and teachers who are vaccinated. Shouldn't have to Wear masks so what's the right call here so. I think I agree with the American academy of pediatrics again I we have the risks and the benefits of an action and so when wearing masks inside schools what we know is that it's substantially decreases the risk of transmission. Overall schools have served as a relatively low risk of transmission for students but all of those studies are based on we were. Having the highest levels of caution during the middle of the pandemic we had masking we had intermittent home learning. And so we have to understand it warmer stepping into this new normal with a significant population that being children under the age of twelve not yet having access to a vaccine. We have to operate with the highest level of risk. And what is the risk of wearing a mass of relatively non and so what might my kid my complete understanding of this is an agreements with the American academy of pediatrics which is. It's better safe just because just Wear a mask when you can especially all the children in close contact indoors in movements leash areas. Ennis CDC advisory panel set to meet this week to discuss. The agenda for booster shots particularly for people who are and you know compromise so. What does the data say at this point about booster shots and could we see this become a widespread thing in the very near future. So I think that this the decision to decide whether or not he once used booster shots relies on a couple of different variables number one what is the incidence of new cases as we can cedar coming up number two what is a susceptibility of the patient population. And the breakthrough population that has occurred those who have been fully vaccinated and gotten coated nineteen. They tend to be older than 65 an immune compromised another theory is that those are immune compromise that may not have developed a robust immune response to their vaccine. And therefore may be susceptible to new infections so when we decide whether or not we're going to use a booster shot booster shot him we focus on that susceptible population which in fact it's likely be immune compromised. Now while we await the data of those breakthrough case has been a really Parse through that can figure out exactly what is the risk and what is the benefit of back saving them. And that is where the jury is still out and so hopefully we'll get more information after the CDC guidance meeting. Ghana are right tackle Daryn Sutton always good to have your analysis and so great to have you here in prison again you send your thank you so much we appreciate it. And coming up. The battle over voting rights continues in Georgia when the senate holds its first field hearing in two decades focusing on that State's restrictive new voting a lot to pick up the latest from Texas and Georgia and what it means for the right to vote. Right after a break. A. But them back to the breakdown here at ABC news live more than 140 million people in this country are pull or or one emergency away. From an economic ruin including. More than seventy million women according to the poor people's campaign now today in Washington DC dozens of activists. Took part in the woman's moral march demanding action from congress to pass all provisions. Of the for the people's act let's listen. When I came out with my two little girls to protest. More important. Enacting bill isn't that an enemy get Marmara typical Smart people. And this largely discriminates against. Larry and women and he looked Isabel. Congress and the filibuster. That that. And it would get past the for the people act. All I can sign the voting rights once and for all the national. And leaving at this stage. Didn't have I is too much chance to learn and act and the block has been limit voting right then he gives me. Voting rights across the board at national. So honest conversation about what we need to do it has been making. Secure and more secure. Three they don't sell and plastic and and it's coming your vote at least again. Paris country. Zeke easy voting rights today is taking center stage on the ground in Georgia and in Texas as well as DC. The senate rules committee. Holding its first field hearing in twenty years focusing on Georgia's restricted voting law. That cost the state. The MLB all star game meanwhile in Washington DC and in the Texas capital voting rights advocate. Rally this morning while Texas Democrats kick up their second week in Washington trying to stall a vote. In their state five of them testing positive for coated. Despite being vaccinated. Joining us now with Tosh brown co-founder of the black voters matter find. Who is in the state of Georgia and Virginia Solomon is the president of the League of Women Voters she's on the ground there in Texas let's watch a let's start with you and talk about this unusual hearing in Georgia Mitch McConnell. Is blasting it as a silly stunts a partisan circus saying in a statement you have to ask yourself why democratic politicians across America. Are this panicked and this hysterical. Over a modest ballot integrity measures like voter ID which big majorities of and dignitaries and Americans rather support. So let's start or getting your response to that. When you know a couple of things is really ask them how disingenuous he is and it's as if each as he continues allows people believe its bottom line is. I question I think for meat would be. Well of this. Eating searing heat and hearing what is wrong with actually listing to all and think about when about what I'm up against. An ID what about federal legislation mad is needed to protect and make sure that we protect. The balance he knows that so really in in in. What do you say in another part of the lack of a continuation of the blacks really focused on the issue in which is the voting rights of people are actually be an attack right now what was CNN George museum all across. The their leading should we literally have handles your understanding how Regis beats voting to suppress and deals are all across the fact that the bad Democrats can't leave from. Or go all the way to DC speaks to how intensity is back and he got class people lynch and all races and ages that are leaving were that are coming to DC. Our testing. About ear is really can't stress and that he few refuses to not. Here's an urgent it is because quite frankly it's a. Are that crowd ever bogus impressions. That Virginia Texas Democrats themselves say they can't stay in DC forever and they don't have the numbers to block this legislation in Texas. From passing once they do returns so what's the point of this rally in Texas today. Well this man is about his piece of legislation which is just so. Absolutely egregious that big. Is a great big has doubled legislatures all to ensure it was really legislation in search. And not. Its answer to Dayton. A leader of leaders from all throughout Xena is speaking tour organ legislatures. Saying it's time to hit every star and NG. And boaters these Republicans and Democrats are saying dude you are voting rights away if you do you will blow. It and they're also saying that if there is not a solution here we will take our body to the nation's. And Virginia on the federal level Democrats already tried and failed to move forward for the people's lack. That was supposed to be democrats' solution to these state GOP backed laws now as far as the Texas democrats' efforts. I did have a chance to talk to Republican lawmaker. Representative Travis Carty and he said it it's a matter of when not if the GOP bill gets passed take a listen. I expect it didn't come back the special searching go. Romo are called special session will ease we will act on these priorities. And there's more creature portal people acts so Michael is that this can be done peacefully. And that they rule them treat you like to waive taxes then we'll be back York. Virginia sound like Democrats are pretty stuck so what the next move. We'll eventually get. Back in there are going to be Schiller and a tense you continue some good is legislation forward but we're trying to urge to. Beat Republican legislators change their right. It is not to please change your mind you the voters they won't ease the rat. Voters the ballot boxes and you know again this is. Over who what. How they have the Republicans. To be able assumed entrenched themselves in key to leadership in power with amnesty because they seeded demographics are changing and we hope that Republicans and Republicans of good will will come to their senses should. And know that the voters do not want it in this is again boaters who were Republicans and Democrats are saying we don't need this so politicians want it but they're both. Here's. Don't so you know they're ended the problem that we're seeing here. It is far greater than just what's happening in taxes it's happening around the country and we will continue to wait. It is good fight because he knows every person should be able to have her voice and your vote in this country. Let's hash. And the president gave the big speech on this topic I know you also met with the vice president last week. So how do you feel that how the administration has handled this issue so. Our. You know I would just be honest and has gotten so we have federal legislation. You know the bottom rank is what we see right now was attacked on all levels. Pristine state legislation. Appeals to us we're seeing and saw Kristi and that the Supreme Court rulings. Come literally had taken away the strength section to the bottom right. And all we're seeing this for situation. Is big black simple buy everything has it about apple IB. Which is 30 let's just about above ID is about a whole. I'm administrative process actually undermine people's access to the bad and what I want to see is I want to see the administration. Every tool possible did you all wait. You know the president to really be able to push for federal legislation that's what we need leaking out or. Litigate ourselves this is to my seats critically. Under. And Natasha brown Virginia case Salomon we appreciate your time today both thank you. Thank you for happens. And that does it for a summer break today thanks for joining us I'm Diane Macedo. Then the hand thanks so much for having me in for Jerry Moran we will see you back here at 3 PM eastern tomorrow have a great day everyone. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.