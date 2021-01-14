Transcript for The Breakdown: Fallout from President Trump’s 2nd impeachment

Yeah. Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana Saito. And I'm Terry Moran security ms. ramping up here in the nation's capital and in the capitals of all the fifty states after president trump was impeached in unprecedented second time. We just six days until pres elect Joseph Biden is sworn into office Washington. High alert more troops are protecting the capitol right now that are due currently deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan. Authorities are tracking as many as ten protests planned for DC over the next few days. Meanwhile law enforcement officials are announcing new rests in the capital siege including a suspect they say the man in this photo of carrying a confederate flag through the capital. President trump is now on track to be the first former president to stand trial in the senate. The earliest that Trout can start is Tuesday trounced last day in office. And ABC news political director Rick Klein and gap royal correspondent Catherine folders are joining us now for more so captain let's begin with you. If there's a senate trial after inauguration Kana. President has left office be tried going to be a question. Two thirds majorities going to be needed to convict president trumpeted trouser what are your heard from senators about how they might vote in an impeachment trial. The source I don't has reached out to every Republican senator. Their stance on this you know latest ABC news now we've been tracking that's so far Erie are a Republican senators said they will lose it and the president three. Probably. Vote. If convicted in history our senators limit screaming and they're there is a few leaning towards conditions senators are singing what your arguments on those signs but just be clear that is an assurance he mentioned that condition the president needs to us that. Seventeen senators need to go now. We caught some senators who Nady are Bellini. Sources Sissy behind the scenes as CNN it is. Actually. Able to choose a thing as many wild cards here. The biggest one being the senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. Said in a letter to his Republican colleagues he's going to study the legal of those socks of course is significant enough. Cent or. And it was the possibility that he's considering the conditions so. And if he does that that's very big obviously Rick. When the senate comes back in session next week it it's gonna have a democratic majority counting vice president Connell Harris so. How would the new senate with the new democratic majority handle an impeachment trial differently than we saw the first time around. Will they get to set the rules they get to set the incident didn't general outline of a timeframe there's some there's some lack of clarity even as to whether chief Justice Roberts would have to preside because he's an ex president the ambiguity that you mentioned so that's why question in my view vice president Harrison is in your position is. President of the senate but they get to lay out the basic structure because they will control the majority. And that might be at one of the buried headlines what Mitch McConnell did it. I if you started the impeachment trial right away it would giving Republicans a little more sway. Into how this looks how this works as it is how the Democrats although full control the clock we also control what kind of evidence. Can be presented. And exactly how they wanted to execute this knowing that they also how how Biden agenda it's weekends you. How cabinet appointments I and of course any legislation that he wants to bring for early in his term. Right and into his head tie vote during the trial on some in Chief Justice John Roberts would be presiding and he. Has said he doesn't break ties showed remain a time cannon there's at least four democratic lawmakers have tested. Positive for Covert nineteen since last week's attack on the capital. And now there are no restrictions being put in place fines. A and other things what what's the reaction been like. So. It is had been outraged I didn't think it does now. Good toured and her house lord of the glue that holds. And they don't want this at all thereby impacting security. House speaker Nancy is that there will be huge fine so this will be and it went. Congress. Still and next week. I'm not a 5000 dollar fine for your first cents and these securities. Second. The much higher at those. That not money it will then deducted from their salaries will be just as he honestly I see a lot of Republicans. Congressmen and women and try an instance of ideas laws. On the house floor other tasks on so. We'll see how it plays out there how eager it was is announcing your seasons. Now was security lawmakers. Republicans actually agree. That these measures need to eat and is given what happened. And on capitol days. No it really is extraordinary Rick in addition to threats from outside the capital there are somewhat cooler lawmakers are concerned that their own colleagues. May have played a role in helping the riders passed possibly even given seven. Tours today beforehand although investigators have said there's no evidence of that but. Between cold it impeachment and now this. How higher tensions running in Washington. See I'd really blows your mind when you think about what some members of congress are alleging in saying that they may have given help. Two people on the outside of a storm in the capital some people the firing those side those metal detectors defying the mask mandates there is real fear in some circles of congress. That it did he remembers a congress who might do harm to fellow members of congress and you know that that those are examples that you can go back into the nineteenth century. And fine but it's not something I'm familiar with Terry that you'd actually be a would be afraid to walk on the house floor among your colleagues. Is it is an extraordinary time. With me you mentioned tensions and and real palpable fear about going about their wives is simply. Getting to work cock getting on an airplane. And going going out of your family has become a risky proposition for members of congress. That's a sad and sorry state of affairs that ring but he is the reality here with sixties to go in presidential term us. A grim reality recline Catherine fall there's thanks. And law enforcement is on higher alert ahead of inauguration day for protecting DC isn't the only concern. State capitals across the country are facing threats of arms protests in the next few days. Former FBI special agent Brad Garrett joins me now for more on the security preparations. Under way and Brad thanks for being here you know we heard for the first time today preliminary plan. Saying the entire National Mall will be closed on inauguration day now that's for people. Normally watch the inauguration so what does that tell you about the level of these security threats in the level of preparation. All I can tell you walk down the fort king street. Yesterday morning. Endeavors this seven foot fence on each side of it so that's fourteen blocks from the capitol. Tuned to your point it did basically covering the National Mall. So I think the real issue here is going he. When you look at special events Weathers a Super Bowl or anything else there are these rings of security. And that you have to work your way through that is range to ultimately get to the capital which in effect if you're protest here you're never gonna make it through that first drink. So my sense would be if we have a conflict. A violent conflict it's going to be in that outer perimeter between probably the DC police. Maybe the capitol police may be a park police depending on where it is. Com but. It's not gonna be the day if you're protesters who tried to do anything significant. Nothing close obviously to last Wednesday. Not my next question actually is what happens after. Inauguration week and how do you differ between our tell the difference session today as an investigator between. People who just want to make their voices heard reverses people who want to be violent. Well it exactly. And the problem obviously is that last week the last Wednesday. You had people basically that work. But this security was so before they were able to push through it there was no back. My concern is that puts it we go week or two and London and an armed group. Decides to take long into one of these state capitals once the security is reduced. I mean I think he could really cause some serious damage before they were stopped. He and the little spaces all people who want to commit violent acts tend to look for soft targets. I think ideally that's going to be a State Capitol. And Brad it's been over a week now since that siege on the capital building. When you look at the arrests made so far the evidence seized so far kind of insight. Can you draw on how this happened. So you have a number of groups what they're sort of diverse philosophies. Problem from the U keepers. To the proud voice to Q and on his. Do they talk to each other perhaps there were a number of people but the seeds that were talking on walkie talkies. Seattle body armor they were very directed almost like military or law enforcement perhaps trained folks. They were there for serious business and the rest of folks I think just sort of what are flung along for the ride. And. I think page you see the next attempt. To commit a violent act believe in being more organized. Duty at some sort of an outsider foreign influence I don't know what's all this stuff the FBI and others are looking now. Obviously was collecting intelligence to hopefully hat off. A future attack but let's face it. They're going to encrypted apps and I will tell you that's a big step backward for law enforce it because of that this that much more difficult. To get court orders and actually start listening. To what people are saying so there's been a lot of talk now. Social media banning president trump for example and many others do you think that's a bad idea or hurts investigators' ability to keep track of some of these people. Well I think it's probably was needed to be done. Because it gave them basically a public wide open forum to recruit. To state whatever they wanted to state. And now you're really into her we have ended up in them end. Telegram the other sorts of encrypted apps. Where I think groups probably will focus whether it's what a program that might be let's just say the oath keepers. And so hidden and encrypted. They're probably going to start planning to do whatever they're going to do next and so unless you have sources in that group. A new law enforcement obviously has to come up both probable cause to be able to actually get a court order to listen. Work look at what they're writing to each other. So I see it as a potential problem not a fun insurmountable. But it's going to be an issue. And hopefully not insurmountable Brad Garrett thank you. Well let's talk about some of the fierce politics it driving some of this the Arizona Republican party's planning a vote. To censure some of their own members including governor Doug do seek former senator Jeff flake and Cindy McCain. For allegedly abandoning the Republican values. McCain responded earlier on the view saying that it's a Republican Party has lost its way let's listen. The Republican Party was the party of inclusion it was the party at which. Generosity it was a party of country first it lost her way and I truly hope staged. As things progress on and and we get. Further away less this nest that occurred. Day in that region do just out we get back on track and remove fine everyone. That we argue it's their country and our party. What happens in the Republican Party is import of the whole country for more on that let's bring in former congressman Denver Ritalin. A Republican who represented. Virginia's fifth district congressman thanks for being with us. Tread on me. Now we during your your ten years he has had your differences with president trump and the Republican Party even officiated at a gay marriage until you pay the price for all that you lost your bid for reelection. Tour Republican and I've been a primary convention so what do you think when you hear Cindy McCain says saying that the GOP has lost its way. She's right it's a mess then I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that there were many leaders. Of freight until the trade credit for an expression of the conspiracy theories. Starting back you know administration suddenly you're not resolution atop -- now announced months ago he ambled toward that we submitted it. We saw the radicalize language was caused emotional issues and by the way you're talking about you know my conventions and I'm the issue that we had it was conspiracy theories restarted army. The same sex letting it were pretty heinous not even though. I'm army air. But when a certain look into this tactic and 2019 S when I started really unfamiliar with you and on. There are always going on Aaron but my background in intelligence and counterterrorism and sort of fascinated me and then when I started looking into it it's richer. Net and congressman you positive Trinidad and on why impeachment is necessary saying that allowing president trump. To walk away validates conspiracy theories and disinformation what do you mean by that. Well you know I had manager saying that the my Republican colleagues I don't wouldn't vote for patient because they shouldn't be needed evidence which was readily available to them. But the the agreement Iraq she's fighting nonstop to steal 147 boast. They voted to actually allow actors was based on no evidence at all. They want your conspiracy theories and disinformation. Really weaponized. And starting violence. We have to do something about that we can't reward violence. Sort of witness with a piece and I think Garcia issued and I have right now looking at a cascading effects of this is an intelligence officer perspective not a politician. If we allow this to happen and people you don't stop for east. They're gonna think they were right the president trump did have some things. Armies individuals there was indeed shake a ball this is a serious harm and I think I think we really need to. Really but can't stand in the breach and ensure that there were stopping missiles. Well if I may let me follow upon that it is it a dangerous time once this kind of thinking gets into an organization hard to get it out and there are many Republicans. Who responded to the insurrection. I this kind of thing here talking about the aftermath the election. They've left the Republican Party so you're gonna stay why. Are. You know how. I was gonna leave hand. You know somebody telling Denver you know you wanted to you know vomit coming outsider pictures from the inside and that's the issue I'm still trying to make that decision to be completely honest with Libya. How how we fix this yet I. I try to fix it from the inside runner looks almost hopeless studio and try to do it as an independent. You know what it would like you here and it thing is this is it. I feel any media can help me in my background and counterterrorism and intelligence in just a committee should radicalization works. Maybe we can bring the Republican Party back to the policy are back to this party of ideas and policy your parameters I guess there's a limit on that. There's only a few months I've talked to along ought to colleagues of mine. You know we don't have people that serve to stand up and state taxes we don't have people. That actually knows you know that actually vote for accountability. Should be very difficult to stand Republican Party in right now. I'm not quite sorry Mike Pence is fly but does not quite work out. I'm not quite sure about simplicity staying here I don't know where I belong right now if you look at tribal us. But I am an American. And it's my duty to speak out against this kind of nonsense ridiculous that you see in people less then a candidate perpetuated stuff steel which is just update. Can steer she sticky bomb a ridiculous to us that we have to reject. Think it is. A terrible problem and that that we all face and congressman Denver rivermen thanks good luck didn't addressing it. Thank you very much. And during yesterday's impeachment proceedings members of congress on both sides of the aisle called on their colleagues to unite. Rather than fight recalling leaders from our past let's listen. We cannot turn back the clock but we can look to the ideals and principles inherited from great presidents. Like Washington. Mike Jefferson. Then yes certainly. Like Abraham Lincoln. And Franklin Roosevelt. And from outstanding Americans like Frederick Douglass. Harriet Tubman Susan Anthony Cesar Chavez Martin Luther King Thurgood Marshall. Our beloved John Lewis. Then yes RB duty. Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Who taught us a lot about equality and inclusion. It's up to us to restore the vibrancy. Madam speaker of our democracy by re affirming. Our commitment to the norms they passed on to us and entrusted to our care. I'm asking my colleagues to remember the words. Of the legendary. They're great leader in this country Dr. Martin Luther King. Who once said the time it is always right to do what is right. And we're joined now by doctor Bernice King the daughter dark and Martin Luther King Jr. Doctor King thank you so much for joining us today you know and as we just heard lawmakers voted your father. During yesterday's impeachment proceedings and he sold a lot about redeeming the soul of America now we have president elect Joseph Biden who ran his campaign. On fighting for the soul of the nation so what do you think your father Wednesday. About this time in our country and what we need to do to heal. Well you not always hesitates need to comment on what my father would say. Today how waste trying to. That in the context of what he's saying. Because if we had paid attention to what he saved. I don't think we will be where we are today. I'm why McCain's he cautioned that has the map in 1967 and is the way to go through it caste communities that we must rapidly begin to ship. Formatting orient society to a person's there's a sack. Everything and I society has become more persons and it has to be focused on the English premier and the dignity of people. And he cheat he talked about it in the context of having a resolution about its. Now that time in this nation's quest and not just me citing doctor king's words we've got a big and important work. I'm learning that meaning of those words inviting him to how American life. And implementing again common in everyday. Circumstances. Including. In policy. And good policy making. And if I may your for your family has done so much for this country not not just you dad that your whole family. So wonder as this from our perspective what went through your mind as that attack on our capital was happening. You know several days of the mountain I does not where ultimately land. The first thing but hey you're not all black person in America the reality is that that the big black people. It would have been on militaristic. Encounter today there would have been you know shooting and cheering dancing and being in all of that kind of stuff. The second game that went to my mind is you know this machine unfortunately. Has been Barton balance. We we had amassed an additional ballots and when we saw all season balance eventually. This. Happens. And so I thought about that. I thought about this giant. That. And how do we set a different tone Matt reset at different tenor. In this country we can't just continue to canceled people and push people out of the trains used dismiss them. I'm but we do have consequences. And I started talking about impeach he needed president chuck needed to be impeached. I'm I'm because we should never have anyone and certainly not the leader of this great nation. That we have this the united spite of the you know make America great again I still think it's a great nation because. The democracy that we have and the and the promise all the things that have gone to make us. I'm lemonade inclusive a country. I'm we can't allow someone who's at the hit of the currency to inside. This kind of but Guinea cam environments. An insurrection. It's other have to be consequences but finally we're out of landed his net. My in this legacies to continue this urgent work of creating a beloved community and that's what we've been talking about. This Jane Howard day observance that we in right now right now that's something that's going on as we speak. I'm B McIntyre and out of route will be doing at the Kingston about awards quit talking about. Creating this beloved community because we've got to learn as my boxing haven't lived together as Brothers and sisters were called diversity of thought belief. Com Ethel and together we got a pair is just lose fossil there's a lot of work to do. And the semi topless million who voted for president Chirac are still persons there's still a part about. Humanity. And we got to kind of way. So it's a win people would not necessarily. The data exactly like us but to find common ways forward. As a nation. I like to say it like my friend I'm sick this morning at our and I about community summit she stated we have to learn how to stand our ground. In our own. Principal belief that we also have to find common ground. And we do not start seeking to understand people so we can connect with people because it's in that connection which changed songs inch estimation comes. A win win. Is this them. Told the beloved community is really about. Doctor Bernie is king it's a pleasure and an honor thank you for your time today and thank you for your message thank you. And Gil hospitals are popping up across the country to keep up with the overwhelming number of -- nineteen patients when we come back. But instead look at what it takes to stand stand up one of those hospitals and keep it running. Welcome back to US is now reporting more than ten million people have received their first dose of the corona virus vaccine out of the 29 million doses distributed this is more vaccine. Mega sites are being opened up across the country Stephanie Ramos joins us now deveny not at risk until recently you were at a field hospital at UMass Memorial Medical Center. Open to handle the surge of patients live tell us what that was like. Full teary it was Incredibles is CE entire. The operation every tree ground floor of the convention center this couldn't. Worcester Massachusetts that's where we were to score his colleagues people's hospital reopened last month but first opened in spring for girls are out there are few months and then on Israel and it is cool it he's is surged rising air across the country rarely. Criminal operation. Stopped the already very angry he. Answering machines rats that organizes. All of the equipment he. Crew lines that run. From each he shouldn't room as oxygen and each day you area in any of these patients. Become critically ill he's seen area until transported to a hospital. Also how old lounge area. Here is all of these patients how cold so they can hang out with one another and grounds and he just. They're there on the road to recoveries. How should trump an endless stories you hear from these patients with medical director and co and shinji. What was light seconds and how they have already. I think many of us anticipated that there might be a second. We've seen the seconds are much worse. So we were hearing nothing precipitous. Have a little bit of the playbook this time so it was a little easier in terms of just thinking through just six I didn't occupied again. All right TN a structure fire all the nurses providers. But it's you know everything you see around us we don't from ground numbness was. Why this case started six. So as she did about 400. Patients since it reopened in December and be single for. Greater and lesser uses Jerry. All right Stephanie Ramos a sign of the times there for sure thanks very much. That does it for us here on the breakdown I'm Terry Moran and I'm Diana stayed Ilyce you back here tomorrow at 3 PM eastern have a great.

