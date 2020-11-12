Transcript for The Breakdown: FDA expected to authorize Pfizer vaccine for emergency use within days

Yeah. Hi everyone thanks for sharing with us on the break down on your your thoughts and I mean for Afghanistan. And then I'm Terry Moran more than 120. Republican congressman including the GOP House Minority Leader are now backing. Have long shot lawsuit that seeks to convince the Supreme Court to all. Overturn the election by blocking the Electoral College from certifying president elect Joseph Biden's victory. These lawmakers more than 60% of all house GOP members of you are supporting Texas suit against Pennsylvania Michigan Wisconsin and Georgia supreme court's expected to reject the effort to get them to seize control of this election comes sources. Telling ABC news the chances for a cool we real lead deal are getting slimmer senator Mitch McConnell signaling he is not in favor of the 908 billion dollar bipartisan proposal. Saying it would not be supported by most in his conference the main sticking point. A liability shield protecting businesses and schools and health care facilities from potential lawsuits that top GOP. A share and meanwhile hospitals are overwhelmed across the country more than a 107000. Americans are currently hospitalized that's a new record. But there is light at the end of the tunnel the FDA is expected to authorize that Pfizer vaccine for emergency use just within days once approved a an unprecedented effort to roll out. Those first doses that vaccine will begin. And our team is covering every angle of what is being referred to as the mission of the century. I'm trend is that the facility in Kalamazoo advisor facility that is where millions of vials are ready waiting for the green light. The drug can know he is at the FedEx shipping hub in Memphis where packages will be tracks every step of the way. Alex start those opera from Michigan so Alex those first doses are ready for shipment to leaves a walk us through the process of how was gonna work. Once the FDA formally authorizes the back seat. He had Deirdre you know Pfizer here says they've been working on this is cents a march they say they have a plan that's ready to be executed the moment big get the green light so here is what happens. Once the FDA authorizes of the vaccine for emergency use of those two pound point nine million doses are part of that first batch they're already here they're already in vials that are being stored. In special freezers remember the vaccine had to be kept a very very cold temperature so when they get back green light. Those and trays with miles will be removed from those freezers put into special boxes. Those boxes have tracking devices on them and they also can keep the vaccine. At the cold temperature that it needs to be asked why that's happening there will be a steady stream of distribution trucks that will be coming here those vials will then be. Loaded onto those distribution trucks those trucks will head out many of them going to regional airports so that those vaccines can then fly to where they need to be more than 600 destinations across the country in all fifty states and now of course there's a lot of security here they want to make sure this. All goes off without any major problems at US marshals will be part of this operation they will be here making sure things run smoothly and also. Those distribution sites across the country Pfizer says they have been waiting for this the anticipation. Is sort of building you can feel it in the air here and there waiting for that green light to get things rolling here. Do your job -- take that thanks Alex Torres out by the Pfizer plant there in Michigan it's all hands on deck. For distributing this vaccine is well fed acts and its competitor UPS they're teaming up now. To make sure the vaccine gets where it needs to go Victor canto is at that FedEx hub. In Memphis Victor just that giant undertaking. How are fed ex and UPS working together honey you think it'll go. We'll Terry this is the biggest logistical operation in the history of the United States both FedEx and UPS say that they are ready for this and here's how this is going to work the shipping giants are basically splitting the country and have UPS gets the east. FedEx will get the west. And within twelve to 24 hours of the FDA given the green light that's when these companies who'll start shipping the vaccine and there will be giving priority clearance to do yourself. These shipments will have cooled tightly are tracking devices on them fanatics getting us one of theirs this'll be slot to light on the outside. Hubble box containing vaccine and it will allow them to know the exact location of those shipments 24/7. UPS has some that also reads temperature which is so important. Because we know that Pfizer vaccine has to be kept below sub zero temperature by the way Pfizer will also have tracking capability on all shipments of the vaccine. The FAA sing the air traffic controllers will be aware of all planes. Carrying vaccine so they'll have priority clearance and on the ground the US Marshals Service they'll be involved as well. Giving there's transport security we should also mention that both companies' combined. They've hired 170000. Extra seasonal workers to take on this massive undertaking. By the way guys this is all happening for the backdrop. Of the holiday shopping boom. She lot of work to be done here terrible allowed or weren't. Read guy named Dean Mcdermott have to get average or can know joining us there from Memphis while this mission to deliver the vaccine comes as the corona virus hits a staggering new levels here in the US. Matt Dunn and she is at a hospital in Tarzan California they have an overflow area for club in nineteen patients who Matt what are you seeing. And what are their health care workers biggest concerns right now. There's no doubt here to with the biggest concern is nationwide and that's nurse six. We know that the numbers are exploding nationwide California 35000. New cases today and think about it that means that at some point. In the next six to eight weeks there will be about 1% of those people. Four gonna die these are. Huge numbers and it also means that going forward they're staggered meaning the real impact of these new caseloads will be felt weeks down the road. Nursing is the biggest issue this hospital right now is actually contract he nurses from abroad because the pool of nurses. In the United States it's so incredibly diminish that they. Literally cannot find anybody to supplement the massive. Now the burnout that they've had and the shortage of nurses nationwide with the influx of patients so I would say right now the biggest drop nationally. He's getting enough health care workers to tend to all of the patients who need care at this point. Bad thank you very much for all the work you've been doing on this story over the long months. Hopefully not too much longer gonna shift gears now what's happening here in Washington the White House is now threatening to head of the FDA. Suggesting that if that agency doesn't authorize the Pfizer vaccine by the end of today. Commissioner Stephen Hahn's job could be on the line ABC news political director Rick Klein joins us now. Eric the president is up. Obviously frustrated with the authorization process but moves what is easy read is this a serious threat to fire the head of the FDA on the eve of authorizing the vaccine. Could that undermine people's confidence and it. No question politicization would potentially undermine we know that the president's been frustrated for some time he feels like the FDA is slow walk this he was. He felt blind sided by the fact that a vaccine didn't really come on line it's all right after the election. And he is felt like the fact that other countries of the on vaccinations no notably Great Britain. I was something of an embarrassment to him personally so. When everything at a scientific merits the president is applying that pressure. And it's a little bit curious Terry because I by all accounts and even from his own health and human services secretary. Approvals happening whether it happens tonight or tomorrow really doesn't substantially change the time lines was not clear. What is achieved by a not so subtle threat that his job may be on the line if he doesn't move faster. That is those who play at this hour the president called once disapproves he wanted to prove the already he may also want to oust fees FDA chief in the. Bob Bob the election now is in his allies in the house they're making a last ditch effort. To overturn the election results turning to the Supreme Court lawsuit legal expected experts is safe destined to fail. More than a 120 Republican congressman has signed on support that lawsuit out of Texas a what does that say. To you about where this party is you got more than half a members of congress have members of the house were resents who are Republicans who are. Asking the Supreme Court to seize control of the democratic election and give it to Donald Trump what could tell you about the problem party right now. The Republican Party as the party Donald Trump it is more truckers and his Republican at this moment one of the notable new names today. Hi Terry is Kevin McCarthy the house Republican leader he feels newly empowered emboldened by the fact that he will come in with eight. Narrowed the majority for the Democrats he's able to say look TSE one some all some key races. We're doll comes loss and still and yet you have Republicans who are willing to go this far and it is. Ultimately would be a subversion of democracy. It's undermined he did do the votes of all of voters in at least four states and ultimately all fifty states where the electoral votes have been certified. The color for college itself just days away from meeting immediate final and formal and official. I there is no realistic way to do succeeds but what this is is a loyalty tests in the president. Me clear earlier in the week how he wanted to see that list and that list of Republicans are supporting has only grown despite the fact that it has no real chance of of succeeding and despite the fact that it has a breathtaking. Intensity embedded and it to overturn the will of the election of the voters and so. It's even if it doesn't succeed there there may be costs Michigan attorney general Dan and Nassau defended her state. Which is one of those being sued she warned that suits like this one lawsuits are quote how democracies dying. Is this just politics as usual and you as a higher temperature or does she right. Softly turning occurred Republicans that I talked to who haven't signed off on this are concerned that this is going to haunt the party for some time. This undermines the Republican bedrock principle of federalism that it may undermine democracy or common sense. More fundamentally I think we just you go down around like this that you were suggesting not just the politics is played but that you just and the entire system because you don't like the results. That is just undermining the essence of what are our government is and what it does and how it acts. And I and look you Republicans who signed off on this can can fall back on the legal process and the right to a hearing the Supreme Court. That's all well and good the fact is that it does trump campaign has failed at every level of the courthouse Tennessee houses to make its case they've presented what evidence they have has been largely debunked. It is not been backed up in his being. Shot down every single turn how we are now just two and a half three days away from the Electoral College meeting there is no questioning election results and yet. You have many many him more than a hundred. Elected Republicans in Washington who say that that of the essentially the Supreme Court should step in and overturn everything anyway it's astounding. It is they can move quickly on that negotiations on the cult would relieved although those seemed to be unraveling now in congress. Hogan is liability shield is there a possibility getting something passed. Without it people need the money. The outlook I think initial Connell who holds the keys to that piece of it isn't something that he's been pushing for. To make sure that tell the people aren't held liable in that he and over Kobe but there's been so many different issues that have come up that have been familiar frankly. They did fighting about the same thing for weeks now. I and the president has been involved in only fits and starts frankly was Joseph Biden's involvement. Early last week that jump started things that made it look like it was helpful but the fact that this another weakest closing without a deal but we closer to the holidays a week again with. More thousands and thousands of Americans dying so many hurting out there I does not bode well for the prospect of getting some at least two people before the holidays. Your tax dollars at work here Rick Klein thanks for your work today in Washington. Other restaurant industry they are taking a devastating hit during this pandemic and needs some of that code would relieve built with indoor dining. That's now in several states the winter coming down restaurants are counting on outdoor dining to stay afloat. When we come back how do you know if a restaurant set up is really safe and the alarming study called in nineteen is impacting tipped service workers. What they say they need to get through this pending. Welcome back today in New York City joined a growing list of places restricting indoor dining due to a surge in corona virus cases knows restrictions announced by. Governor Cuomo go into effect Monday. And they limit diners options to take out or the great outdoors. As temperatures drop outdoor dining structures are popping up all over cold weather cities restaurants are turning to outdoor tents and a blues. So that customers can die more safely while also allowing restaurants to stay open for business. But restaurant owners say it's not a diseases is grabbing at 1010 A heater and there's a lot of confusion about what exactly is allowed. And what's safe Andrew Denver has the details. Winter fast approaching in a raging pandemic sweeping the nation in the restaurant biz outdoor dining is now an instrument of survival we realize that we had to make it. Have been bursting Casey's the CEO of Georgetown events a restaurant group in Washington DC with locations throughout the northeast. Put all their restaurants being based in cold weather cities like countless others they're trying to figure out how patrons can died outside safely at warmly. It's proving to be challenging and at times doubt rate confusing. Even banks Carlo is the due south restaurant in DC. But not their message that they've been a clear message from the beginning. And probably everybody be on the same. Track. For many places that didn't already have outdoor seating before the cove in nineteen pandemic assembling or building that now. Is it always so simple. All of us at a new cancer. Peters if you have signed Sunday at times there's just a lot of union wants to their role this. Many in the food and beverage industry telling ABC there actively trying to keep up its safety protocols but they say sometimes it feels like there are too many cooks in the kitchen. What has been moved the most frustrating thing about I think shouldn't outta luck for Alex until the act including getting answers for. And I can it be deemed are fine because that's something that I didn't even now of how. A recent ABC news investigation shows just how Kobe in nineteen can travel from table to table depending on the type of dining structure you choose medical experts say if a patron is infected when breathing and talking they're releasing viruses into the air that can easily flow in any direction. Have to do with the ventilation at the ability of this fire is to be able to dissipate. In the air. The Walt hiding in those self contained eagle in his may isolate you from others Virginia Tech engineering professor Lindsay Maher explains there's a downside. If you're with someone who happens to be infected Centralia high potential providers to build up in the air and for everyone in that little bubble to be exposed I feel like it's only prudent to go in there with people in your own house older people in your own time. Also mark cautions make sure there's enough time between seedings at least twenty minutes to give the igloo a chance to air out her most ideal scenario dieting under the great open sky because she says that outdoor air dilutes the virus that may be floating in the air the wind carrying away in all directions this. You still want to follow all the guidelines that you do indoors meaning that the tables should be far apart ideally ten feet between people at the nearest tables. People should be wearing masks when they're not eat gang you want to minimize contact with the waiter and practice good hygiene. Even by the book outdoor dining in bitter cold Temps may be a recipe for disaster we're scared. Because the winter. The winter's long and it's going to be hard restaurants are still trying to make sense of it all on the fly from detecting regulations or rules on heaters and permitting for construction. There's now even a question of what exactly he is outdoor dining better. We've got to mix. A big blue 101010. Different types heaters and what's the safest and what's going to be the best for you have the continued business. A seemingly growing number of restaurant owners and managers say when they're told to follow a set of regulations. Often times the regulators changed the rules even after businesses spend money on outdoor equipment they originally sought was allowed. Down here those costs could fall of employees in the form of pay cuts furloughs for downsizing. Or worse yet shutter some businesses for good it doesn't everybody thought. From America and Europe Tucker are injured timber ABC news in Washington DC. Thanks Andrew for that report well for more on the struggles that restaurant workers are facing this winter I enjoy and write down by Sarah. So thank you so much sir for your time at your group lone reason we did this survey avenue restaurant workers. Learned just how much they're exposed to the corona virus risking their own health their own CC. What else did you learn. We politics not saying start covering this really critical issue. I'm police surveyed about 2000 workers in six states sends some of the things we where. We these things that we knew over 80%. Of workers. Reported that their their employers for not following safety protocols. Over 80% said. That they were coming into contact every shift. Within six feet of somebody that was not wearing a mask. 60% said they didn't feel like they could enforce social distancing and mass rules. Because they were reliant on tips from the very same customers' front on who we're asking them to enforce these rules. But the worst and most egregious part of the finding is that about 40% of workers and me experienced a notable increase in sexual harassment during the pandemic and hundreds of women. Submitting comments from male customers along the lines. Should take your mask so I can see how you are and judge your tips I'm not me not and faces. Amass so I can judge your experience. And therefore your tips and when you know that most of these workers received a cent minimum wage huge industry gets a sub minimum waste. Because they earn tips from the fact that about 80% of workers sent that tips are dramatically down right now because sales are down. And three chick that they're able to get there are so reliant time and this increases the power dynamic. Between our customers and mostly female workforce of servers. That field at the mercy of male customers telling them to take off their map. So Azeri doesn't really mean and don't really important findings there are so essentially your saying that when people try to protect themselves their lawns or assure being penalized. Financially and as you say it reinforces this really unfair unbalanced power dynamic so shouldn't that be question I mean. Other countries your differently rain where occurs at waiters waitresses they earn more on an hourly wage. And a lot less with tips does that make sense to consider. You have to go to other countries seven states the United States California Oregon and Washington that Minnesota Montana and Alaska require its minimum wage attacks on tops and tipping is actually higher in those states because people are paid more and they hit better they eat out more and accept that they take better. Even before the pandemic we found that workers reported one half the rate of sexual harassment in those states. As the 43 states with the sub minimum wage protect workers it's clear that when a limit is paying people minimum wage she doesn't feel as reliant on the customers to feed your kids and she can reject the harassment now imagine out during the pandemic. Women and he's 43 states that are getting a sub minimum wage as low is two dollars and thirteen cents an hour that's the federal southerner wage except workers today are completely reliant on anybody who walks in the door because far fewer people are walking in the door tents and they are going to feel compelled to ask you. Down their mask and show their face I mean. To me these are essential workers we rely on men to eat restaurant saint as we just heard from the previous stories are scary dangerous environments. We rely on them but they cannot do their shopping having to rely on tips from the increasing customers on whom. You know we depend on them to enforce these. Rules I as you say whether people are some portraying themselves and themselves and Sam lane they deserved that. As safe work environment I wanted to ask you sending about unemployment how many workers are actually eligible to apply for unemployment offense. This is adding to the problem we just discussed about six million restaurant workers out of sixteen million who lost their jobs completely during the pandemic. About 60%. For our survey recent 6060%. Could not access unemployment insurance because most of these states that have a sub minimum wage told these workers that they earn too little. With there's sentinel wage plus tips to qualify for benefits see you have millions of workers with absolutely no income. 6910. Months when it called back to where they. Most likely don't want to go because it's terrifying. Everybody knows our industry has very high risk. But they don't want to go back but they feel compelled to because they have no other source of a net income. Legal back and that makes them even more reliant on the meager checks that are coming in and creates an even greater power dynamic between male customers and be nicer. It's chewing between a rock and a hard place many anywhere angers our serie Geron and thank you so much for the time and thank you for sharing what you found with us we appreciate. Think he thought. I thank you for sure and I such an informative segment there really. Have finally before we go last night was the first night of Chanukah and Wallace not the biggest holiday on the Jewish calendar it's still a family time when families come together to celebrate. Something that's so much harder this year. Especially hard for our first responders. Medical workers who are still on the front lines of this pandemic and that's why moments like this one just so important that is a Chanukah parade. Going past a hospital in Oklahoma City. Thanking health care. Heroes for the great work that they do every day and an executive at that hospital spoke out about. Why that moment really resonated with him. Take a listen. We really like to thank him around like Goldman in the whole Jewish community for coming out at the beginning of Chanukah. In this festival of lights that have been combined can't provide us first of all flights for our caregivers in recognition that tremendous work that. They are doing during this pandemic car care giver her work tirelessly working. Serving community. And the recognition of the community getting married again means a lot. It means lot indeed happy Chanukah to all and those on the front lines and all who are celebrating that does it for us here on the breakdown I'm Terry Moran. I'm Deirdre Bolton was seen back here on Monday 3 PM Easter Aaron had a great week that's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.