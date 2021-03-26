Transcript for The Breakdown: Georgia governor signs law overhauling state’s election rules

Yeah. Standing with us on the breakdown I'm to and mistake them. And then I'm Terry Moran and Georgia governor Brian Kemp has signed a new law overhauling the State's election rules Republicans say the law will make elections more secure and restore confidence in the electoral process. But Democrats in voting rights advocates are blasting the laws of voter suppression tactics. Little justified by any real world evidence of significant voter fraud and top Georgia election official Gabriel sterling and Georgia congresswoman can Williams join us. Two way end on what it means promoting. Lawmakers are calling on president Biden to visit the border blaming his policies for the record numbers of unaccompanied children. Crossing into the United States we have the latest from the border. But we do begin where that back. Battle over voting rights in Georgia Republican lawmakers have passed a law on a party line vote all over hauling the election rules in that state. They say the law will help protect against voter fraud to Democrats and critics say the law disenfranchises. Primarily people of color. And that fraud claims have no basis in fact there one of the new rules under this law for example. It makes giving food or water to people were waiting in line to vote a misdemeanor crime. President Biden called the Los sick and un American in his press conference yesterday BC's Steve Ellison sonic. He's in Atlanta with more on this and has been reporting on this issue really since the election. Steve I'll bring it what specific changes from that that food and water rule. What what of them with a real changes that this was making to election rules there. It's a laundry list of changes in advance early voting on holidays. Expands early voting for primary and general election but not the run offs which is where Democrats are successful in January. It shortens the period between elections and run offs from nine weeks to four weeks. Tom one that I really would like people to pay attention to is that it implements new restrictions on ballot drop boxes before. You could drop off your absentee or mail in ballot to any one of these boxes 24 hours a day there were cameras fixed on them. Plenty of security. But now the new rules mean that you can only drop off ballots and mail in these in these ballot drop boxes. Inside a precinct during early voting while the precinct does open source the precinct is closed you can't drop off your balance there. Advanced portable polling facilities. And overhauls the state election board giving the general assembly new power over elections. Taking some of that power from the secretary of dates on this. Who in this case even though he wasn't trump supporter and a republic and really get. Reiterating the point in the elections were safe and that the work that none of these issues that many Republicans were arguing about. Really had any at any legitimacy. Terry Ira I remember that Steve way when the secretary of state who was doing the job of the State's top election official the politicians apparently are taking it back into. The legislature. And a good senate doing that and put blazes in Europe it's not really working out well voting rights advocates say as they plan to fight this law. In court what's your argument war what kind of shot to they have. Well their argument is that this is voter suppression but I would like to put a finer point on it and it didn't make the case that there are. There's a lot of evidence that says it's not just voter suppression but it's. The suppression of the particular voters because when you look at. What happened in November and January most of the people who voted by the ways that are on this list. Where Democrats. And were minorities hand so there are many people are going to be arguing in court. That these particular rules are aimed at these populations and and you can take it a step further if you look at what the legislature. Had intended to do some of the provisions that didn't make this list such ads. Bandy early voting on Sundays. That particular measure was aimed at many say at the black church and black voters who vote on Sunday. So there's going to be a large argument about voter suppression. It is already happening. I'm sure you've heard Terry that there was say a state representative who was banging on the door of the governor's office while he was signing this in the law. Her name is representative part. Canon she was now famously arrested. By the state she's facing felony charges because of this. Are people tell us that she is thankful for all the support that she's getting. She was trending on Twitter because of this. Com it's and this isn't just happening here this is happening and a number of of other states as a result of these election results and Terry you keep on making the point underlining it and I'm gonna underline it with you. You know we all know that this election was fair and square. The Republicans who run the state and the Republicans in this state who ran the election said self. You have one who's going to be coming up here shortly you can ask him how he feels about this even the governor who signed this bill into law. Was saying many many many times that he felt the election was fair Biden fairly one and proof of that is because of Republicans down ballot. Won their races some of the very Republicans who voted on this measure won their ballots and election. That they're trying to argue wasn't fair and and then because of bad. They these particular rules are necessary. Tom it is it is going to be an interesting day in court. Once once this measure is actually contested in court. But even bigger than that there is now a ground swell of anger. As a result of these new rules. Tearing. Him when people feel their right to vote is being threatened they'll they'll get upset Steelers and some in Atlanta thanks very much and we will ask him that question. Thank you Stephen earlier today I spoke with congresswoman Niki Mo Williams from Georgia about her take on this new law. Take a listen. This you'll. I have an impact on black and brown communities when you look at things like they're making it harder for people to request an absentee ballot. Pitting like reducing the number drop says her can't honey and taking it. A wave the local control from local counties and only need that Republican. Gerrymandered legislature to start an election results. That's a problem we won that November too easily election we won the January gets run offs and this is just. Republicans in Georgia. Lifting Donald Trump's big lie that there is something a lot about the Tony Tony election cycle so we know that this blow. Is reminiscent to all of the things that we stopped missed out during Jim Crow. That we're dying to keep people like me new voters black and brown voters away from the ballot box we've played their roles we wine and now been. And it changed the rules now if things like voter ID requirements applied to all voters why do you think they'll disproportionately affect black and brown voters. Still senator Collins a man yesterday who called me about them. One who was trying to figure out how to get an ID I think your status and who does not have a birth certificate and she needs an ID to get the birth certificate. But she. We need to step birth certificate to get ID and though it's a catch 22 and she started era patted she did. To the state that she was born in which is not Georgia to get that. Birth certificate so that she can he begin an ID. And these are things that disproportionately impact elderly disproportionately impact people who don't have the means to travel to wherever they were born and then. Even beyond that looking at things like you're making it harder for people to vote by mail and so people more people be and minds about an item you've ever spent a summer in Georgia but is pretty hot out here. And so you're now criminalizing. Giving people water standing in line to vote. And to ring governor can still signing represented apart can and knocked on his door interrupting the ceremony police then arrested her the whole thing was on video. And you know what to say about that video on Twitter what about that whole thing bothered you. I starved. The contrast. Of six white min standing around governor camp as he signed the bill into law taking away. The right to vote from so meeting people in the state that. Are black and brown people. And heart cannon a black one man standing beer it's trying to go in and watch this signing ceremony as he was restricting the rights of those in our state. And then she was arrested so. I tell people we might not be counting jelly beans in a jar but when you look at what we're going there were here in Georgia this is Jim Crow all over again but please rest assured that here in the Dow. We know how to fight Jim broke. And that means going to court and going to the federal government and that's why it's at least until that we passed HR one and get through the dynasties Bennett because it will stop. But things that are happening here in Georgia and other states across the country in its tracks and or 81 who once today that the federal government should not be involved in our elections prime says colonel always remind him that I wouldn't even have the right to vote in this country and it now. After the federal government. And I want to pick up a little bit on on the other part of the your last statement which is cinnamon minority leader Mitch McConnell he says that this national voting rights Philip Democrats are proposing. Is unnecessary because he says states are not engaging in trying to suppress voters. Whatsoever he also adds that Democrats are trying to rewrite the rules of our political system. And that the bill would create an implementation nightmare that would drown state and local officials who run elections what's your response to that. MacKenzie giving people access to the ballot box we need to have everything on the table and Mitch McConnell niece to help us figure it out okay. People in this country everyone regardless of where they live. Have a right to free and your access to the ballot and it should not matter what state you live and how. Back free and fair access to the ballot is implemented so we definitely. Need federal protection to make sure that states who are gonna lean into the State's rights mood. Which we all know. States rights remit to take rights away from people who look like me and it is our. Obligation or responsibility as leaders in this country to step. And make sure that everyone's constitutional right to the ballot it's protected there are benefits though to having. Elections run on the local level as opposed to one big federal system particularly when it comes to. Legitimately protecting against fraud so how do you weigh those two things and what do you think about the room general Republican argument. That these matters are really just aimed at protecting against fraud and making elections more trustworthy. Again the Republicans in Georgia and indeed other battleground states are seeking a solution to the big lie that Donald Trump. Let's did that led to the insurrection on January 6 of the United States capitol and I have not seen evidence of the voter fraud actually it's been refuted time. Time and time again that there was. Election fraud and the Georgia election system in our Tony Tony cycle so. I absolutely. Agree that we mean we're not taking away local control what we're doing it's coming out of bystanders dead that's standard set of practices that. Every wind. Well I got to make sure that everyone has access to the ballot and we can figure that out we've done it before and we'll do it again my congresswoman it came to Williams. Thanks for joining us we appreciate your time today. Think you know. Well now for another perspective on this matter we're gonna bring in. Georgia Republican who supports some of these changes and you might remember state elections official Gabriel sterling thanks very much for being with us this afternoon on this important issue. But here's your. And I want to pick up where Carson Williams left off that she and Stacey Abrams a lot of people have called these measures a solution in search of a problem that's which was just talking about. You yourself. He'll look hard you looked rigorously your team under tremendous pressure club diligently and on Arab league for voter fraud and George when president from child's results and he didn't. And find any other any consequence he said there was quote no widespread fraud in Georgia. So what's the problem that needs to be fixed by this law. Well. The last humanism untangle this information that congress and Williams and even sounds of an earlier report engine Mellish a lot of systems really matter much administration and every single election there's an airman Herbert won the history of mankind a lot of the stuff we're doing is about veterans administration one of the big things as. We Jewish signature match a move to a voter identification number which 97% out of the ARD have and then 99.9 percent of the last order social entered into church so actually this is not hard to overcome much the idea to any of these things are targeting. African Americans or Latinos or any of the minorities it's is frankly. Seriously homily to what I'm telling you what happened here is they had that press truly is ready saying. Georgia passed voter suppression was still look like do whatever was passed bass voter suppression which. I mean most of these are suing over and facts have little to do actual crater soon there were three things right now the Democrats want is mobile. Buses mobile loading unit expects one county and the thing is that's an unfair especially an unequal access and ask congress wants to win Symbian are things we wanna have equal role rules are that was a reason for ash the second one is about this war and yes guess what I know it sounds terrible optics on under that. Cash but the problem is for decades and our state she. You're not allowed to get an 150 feet of way on location in campaign. What happened is advocacy groups out a way around getting outs in the water lines etched in when they did that they're raising literally we have reports with a hand or not water. I mean that's the issue running into some basic close a loophole additional hand out water and saying this to be 150 feet away anyway it has been for decades in this state. Should and the reality is in November there weren't any lions to warm average wait times vitamins and it kind of big daddy is a system which we were echoed that like we were in June each salon these things are various areas and they there's not a racial intent on message there's no other suppression but they have had. Habit to gin up their own turn out coming elections. Well I I respect them and I wanna talk about a couple of those rules that do seem targeted people who don't vote at this at the same time as as most people for example of the ballot box one. What or that you just talked about that voter IDs for absentee ballots. But a rights activists say. That Democrats used absentee voting far more than Republicans and that this is a direct response. Do you consider this rule and some of these other proposes will. Affect democratic voters more because of the way they vote. Well the reality was as early first time this one historical point in time that's occurred. And the odds are never existed report showed it. At all. In this bill it's mandated never there's 38 carries no drop boxes that are giving them big and little. This span early voting by and another mandatory Saturday. And the reason that it cuts back early in the sport runoff is. Back out let's fast enough to actually deploy traditional or a state project aboard federal court Stewart and we had to go to nine weeks. So a lot of the senate response can federal items. In response team saw in some cases yes the daylight colleagues adopt a lot of reasons. This bill spiral think it protects no excuse absentee expands early noted. It actually put Dropbox in the law but first time ever. Should settle this thing is widespread impression inspirational base is. Frankly it's dangerous. These claims and oppression are just as Emerson claims of Donald Trump and his supporters of voter fraud it undermines people's faith in the systems and it's just. It's morally raunchy on weaponized lunch administration's way. It's wrong Democrats students more wrong in the Republican stripped. Well you you talk about election administration. Gave but we are seeing Republican proposals like this in more than forty states and you mentioned the big lie. He had in the big lie can be refuted by the big factor at this point Republican officials like you across the country have searched high. And low for widespread voter fraud for years think tanks have searched president truck I had a presidential commission looking it's not how dare. Is this really about power and as many see it really about about white power since these new laws will impact people of color more. This really special reduce the white power adding to be. The reality this is. Putting symbol ID number is better a signature rest will probably lower the number of rejections the best that we believe that this hyperbole. They continued on and on a voter suppression. An Aussie is back and what we did discover. Stacey James Herbert focus groups and polling site we describe to get arbiter two a mouse they Atlanta voter suppression 2014 unit and execute and look at resents. What about battle is that how are talking about. We've expanded ways to Tibetan state we literally have more ways to note is easier registered in almost anywhere and punch. We have record turnout and torch winds when he ordered a record and which ones you for your election. And frankly as somebody stood up for election integrity. I'm tired of people on both sides try to weaponized this and say they're trying to take take your go to way to try to steal your vote by fraud. All that is not trigger. I'm not one wit and it is true from either side in this is very frustrating to see these things over and over again brought out just what it is a bill would have written the way would have written it. Probably not I would have taken power away from my boss he chairman's election porch that was a political payback it is also was upset with the outcome of the election I'd get action but it doesn't take witnessed her there are good things in this bill will help polish administration who helps voters should consider this will probably lower the rejection rate. The hyperbole on this is just craves because they didn't want to have the voter suppression neared and no matter what happens. Car will have let me ask you need talked about the way this is being described president Biden. I in his press comes I'm sure you already called these Republican imposes on American and quote sick. He said in Fraser didn't quite understand edge makes Jim Crowe looked like Jimmy eagle. But it do you believe the Georgia moving forward its loan may inspire Democrats on the federal level to push forward. With Vera election reform bill which is pretty sweeping. Yes they're gonna. The question are we did any made its way to bills or everybody's odd dollars to better tennis bettors brush means to discuss. We're following the law that they each hit a record in particular is replacing bailing you must raise our Democrat run long lines and she's not hospital. Business and certain people's actually counted Arie what do you mean we saw what happened sort of years involved washboard and screw up. But first here's Laura was on its regular election I have the same hour place. The and this this idea that it. Republicans will split counties and change their election results. Is insane it's insanity it takes months to do this process is due process if they want shouted get a superior court action I mean. It's just ridiculous the amount of hyperbole. And wrenching of clothing only a pair around this. These are simple reforms that don't do much to actually affect boaters other than making the experience better and easy. Why I die I respect either you fight your corner in this way and I'm learned a lot listening case I appreciate it. But I do want to go back to the white power is being shifted you mentioned it yourself. From from the secretary of state alternately to the legislature is going to have say over how elections are administered in Georgia and the bill also allows the state election board can over. From the county administration. You know has assets seen that in Europe. In in places in Europe which are becoming ill liberal democracies work with a more reliable national political leaders and sue why state political leaders regional political leaders are taking the power over elections away from localities. Is that is not a concern. Get real just talk from president trumpet is out. Yes it is Britain's away without due process which this absolutely has me literally this Mormon boring your credit you can imagine. And we have pounds in the state we've all seen and that's for years has failed they are voters. This time and remember we we want countered consent decree and really Orson you better and is still a lottery firm released. The tape want to appeal didn't get a superior court. Aunt in their own jurisdiction. And and to be fair the legislature in every state always has he'll ask how elections are run as they pass laws under which they are rot. So this is not a giant power and a giant shift calendar so that Iran elections and I think this is also. Potential lever they will casual wow I really didn't get all my games like don't have a state coming here and tell me you got you better. All right well this debate will continue in court as we heard games turn we do appreciate you. Coming on and thank you for your service in Georgia there. I. A group of Republican congress members are visiting the southern border and urging president Biden to do the same. One of our reporters was right there with them we'll have a live report from the US Mexico border. When we come back. And. Welcome back a delegation of Republican lawmakers is calling not president Biden to come see the crisis at the border for himself. After they toured facilities holding thousands of migrant children at the southern border. The delegation also rode along with Border Patrol overnight where they encountered some of the people trying to come to the United States. Our congressional correspondent Rachel Scott was right there with them for that right along and she. Joins us live now from the border to tell us all of about it Rachel. Hi hey you know it's been a busy day if you really appreciate you coming and it tell me element about one. You and the delegations saw during this trip and how they react to it. While the and we were how it's very late last night passed 1 AM in the morning this delegation observed at eighteen. Republican senators got to see for themselves firsthand what it is like. The border. Along here with us we walked me across pass with migraines they saw some of the conditions they saw the dark past that many of these unaccompanied children these migrants are walking through an order to get here. To the United States today they're out on a bull tore with that a Texas. Department of public safety can see just behind me right there that is Mexico just in the distance and actually went out with state troopers on the boat for about it. Power earlier this morning and just got to see how close in proximity that visitation is about mix. You're these unaccompanied minors forties migrants get from one side from Mexico to the other side last night we were out. With all of these Republican senator I got a chance to talk to many of them that they were seeing these conditions for themselves and anywhere outraged of diet it they were saying that now is time for president Jill Biden to come here and to see it. For himself they were calling out president Joseph Biden for not allowing press access not allowing reporters like me. Inside of some of those overcrowded facility that we have seen and Donna Texas. They'll senator sitting got to go inside and see for themselves what reporters like me were not allowed in Houston were pressing them on now they ask. You know how really pointed question to senator Lindsey Graham about what was the outrage if he's outrage over the conditions now where was the outrage during the drug administration to collection. Outrage is itching to entice people to do this or having 5000. Facility at Fort Bliss or Adler frozen by India today that news conference was a disaster. He told her body in Central America we're coming improved conditions we needed. He has created human tsunami this kind of come to the United States he did name two but I don't think he understands his own policies. The reason this drill is still warm is in the last two months there's a green light coming in the United States. Yeah senator Lindsey Graham there saying that. I didn't is giving people a green light to come here certainly the messaging that he's not going to turn them away but it's also important to note that this is this the crisis that both administrations trump. And Biden administration's before them and how to handle we saw some of the conditions in some of those facilities under. Former president Donald Trump. They were called out for that as well at the by the administration is right now so many cards talking about these Republican senators and saying why northeast picking up more then what it was under the drug administration Diane Henry took her. About him was grilled by reporters about this border crisis yesterday and about the fact that the press aren't being allowed into this crowded facilities. And he seemed to ask for patience as he tries to address this he wanted to bit more time for his policies to cake and self. What is the administration doing about this now. Yeah how he really needing another army answer on when the grass when reporters would be allowed to go inside a one reporter what can camera was allowed into one facility earlier this week increase those springs I was there as well that's about four hours away from where I'm standing right now but that facility was under capacity so it's not nearly stark contrast far from the reality of the condition that we're seeing. Inside the facilities like Donna Texas where you have. Children you have migrants who have children under the age of eighteen sleeping on the portraits closely together. We're still in the middle the pandemic that separated by plastic they have foil blanket I mean this was just a stark contrast to what access that was given to us by the by the administration to that one reporter and that one camera that got to go inside. The children at facility. Classrooms they were playing soccer and basketball inside so I'm not all of these facilities are clearly the same and that certainly was not the standard across the bar there across the board here you know Cecilia Vega press president Biden on this yesterday in his message stands firm he believes that all of these unaccompanied minors the surge that we're seeing here. These children should not be turned away they should not go back. That is a very different message that I heard from Republicans here yesterday. As we were out doing this midnight border visit the east said that some of these children need to go back have had to cross the border even after making some of the most treacherous walk on and going into the really some of the most such dire condition hand. Henry China and you also had a chance to speak directly to some of those migrants that are trying to come into the country Wednesday happens. Yeah IA you know a little bit past midnight out. We were walking towards the edge of the river we encountered a group of migrants that we're walking towards the United States. She had just cross on American soil and I met a mother that she brought her five year old daughter was found her daughter was. Clinching on to her. And as she told me I'm that they came from behind door excited she said that she brought her daughter here. For better life she said that her husband her son had RD needed over and she actually took out a little piece of paper that she had. In her pocket it had little laminated on an and a number of family member number and that's not really comment of what we have seen so far many of these migrants here. Crossing the border even these children were under the age of eighteen and they have a phone number other family members of that they can be connected Saddam. For this but she should vote and she started crying she was really emotional this was a long journey for heard. He you have to imagine what that is like to take up my year old. Across the border to walk. She's sad that she was hungry for a lot of days they were without food. Had tears streaming down her eyes during mad and then also during that moment her child started to cry as well but we also met a seventeen year old guy he told me that he came from Guatemala he said that he was just here for a better opportunity a better future in fact he has no family members here at all. And no she had didn't even know each other prior to this they actually mad. As they were making this journey across the border and they were together during the last leg of it he told me that he was on his seen walking for over a month. Just to reach. The United States and they finally got here and they said that they're looking for opportunities that they're in search of that American dream Diane. It's heartbreaking to hear these families are going through indefinitely. A crisis the US will have to address that we re just got on the border in Texas forest Rachel thank you. Thanks for that grade were pork. We're gonna turn two and another big story right now next week the former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd's neck and is charged with causing his death. We'll go on trial. Their children faces three charges related to Floyd's death including second degree unintentional murder which carries a potential sentence of up to forty years in prison. Joining us now for what to watch as this trod goes forward is host of legal analyst Ed law and crime Terry Austin. Hi Terri thanks for being with us thank you. So what are you expecting from both sides prosecution and defense as this trial opened. I prosecution is going to try to stole two things first of all. What was that caused Datsyuk and you know was there reasonable force here the prosecution believes that the cause of death was this need to the next. And they believed that theme medical examination will show and the testimony will be from the experts. That joint blatant died because he was X sixty aided because of the need on the next. What the defense is going to try to shout is the fact that this was not unreasonable force. And that there means enjoy exploit died at least had something to do wit. The drugs in his system fence and all. And also the fact that he was resisting arrest so they have two different sides of the same story and I think it's going to come down. To the video no matter what type of Abbott and news put forth. To the jury. Absolutely dead. That has to be the main piece of evidence says to a drowsy say their storytelling competitions in a way the facts are there. Which side can Marshal them in the most convincing way so what do showbiz trial mean. Do you think looking beyond that courtroom and that trial. Four and a black clouds matter movement this this incredible. Movement and we've had for police reform and for justice and equality. What do you think this trial will mean for that going forward. You know Terry I think we have seen lots of changes in the system we've seen different states and tell calls we've seen it on the federal level. And I think that that's all well in good but I think this trial means what type of accountability are we going to happen. What the police officers and bald and these types of incidents and I think unless we see that accountability we're going to pat everyone not just those who are adamant about black flags matter but keep across the globe are looking at this to see wet there are not. Derek Tobin is going to be held responsible for the actions that he took on that day so. I think this systematic wide changes are excellent that are going on. But I think people want to see. Some specific personal. Accountability. For the police officers who had been involved in these types of crimes the years not just went to exploit. And it is a global story as you say Terry Austin thanks a lot and we'll talk to you more next week as our coverage begins. Think he's in his life thanks ABC news live will air Derek children's trial gavel to get out starting Monday at 10 AM eastern. Baseball's opening day is less than a week away and fans will finally have the opportunity to root for their home team in by some peanuts and Cracker Jacks. In person. The Texas Rangers will allow full capacity at their new ballpark while the Boston Red Sox are allowing just 4500 fans. At Fenway. And that's Ronald blue jays won't play their home games in Toronto for at least the beginning of the season. Major League baseball's chief revenue officer no garden joins me now for more on the league's plans. For opening day Noah thanks for being here in owes some stadiums will allow full or near full capacity. Others are allowing only a small percentage Howard those decisions made in what kind of other restrictions will be in place. Lol thanks for immediate question what we told clubs this year is it's important that they were with their local governments to figure out what the right capacity and restrictions are each locality you know Lou that the country is is different from coast to coast and you're you're seeing that play out within our stadiums puts an average of Nat twenty to 30% capacity stark and obviously as we move through this pandemic we hope to welcome more more fans facts about the season. And so people need to be Mascoll you have to be tested are vaccinated how all the rest of that work. So a lot of some of that anyway is going to be based on local governments the only New York for instance we are requiring some testing I'm hopefully going to the stadiums in other cases he look at the local restrictions and and we layer on some of our own and and one of those is different from masks standpoint we're requiring mass to be worn by our fans our employees. Throughout all of our stadiums and we're also going on to great lengths to his roots. To have a relatively different experience at the ball park you know we've invested a lot of money and effort into contact lists ticketing to get in and out of the stadium's. Arm within the stadiums we've also taking that technology. Through the concessions so that we can use more contact was there as well as folks. By they're they're sellers and Cracker Jacks. And then we also have throughout the stadium set up the difference sanitizing stations would trillion become commonplace and Enrico these days so calm and those are generally on top of whatever the local. And restrictions on. And the pandemic has taken at all on the entire sports world and as the chief revenue officer you've got a front row seat to see the economic impact it's had. On baseball so what has that shortened 22 when he sees in done. Economically for the league and everyone works to support it. Let's get well documented that as a league he you know 40% of our revenues come from ticket sales commissioner as you know last year GE pegged that number four million dollars that remains today that we sent to each and every year when you don't and perhaps folks coming into the C imitate a couple things one obviously got revenue is in jeopardy. And even this year as we slowly welcome fans back in a responsible. And safe way you know we're still gonna feel the pressure of ticket sales being you know not at full capacity. Com and then there from from the other perspective. You know that it stands the end of all our beaches creates a much better environment experience you know I've got to I got to enjoy both on the postseason last year when welcomed fans back for the first time in the league championship series in the World Series and its electric and now I'm really excited for next week to add even the you know the reduced fans that we're gonna have because there is really nothing like the atmosphere that they create within the ball. Ahead is different when the fans are there in person. But while the fans haven't been in the stadium's is stadiums around the country have been serving as mass. Vaccination sites how important is that effort and will that continue past opening day. Yeah it's very important you know baseball has the great history of rising to the occasion and do especially during times of crisis I think this is no exception in this pandemic our facilities are on the place obviously are there is ballparks or in important places throughout the country and you know as you read this morning we've already helped backs Nate over a million folks in each of those areas and that's to continue so when we're not he's the stadium's. You know we're working with local governments to continue to provide. A safe environment for their folks to come and get vaccinated. I know garden from LOV we appreciate. Your time today and looking forward to the start of the new baseball season thank you. Thanks ran me it's our pleasure. Does it for us here on the breakdown I'm Diana stayed out and then I'm Terry Moran didn't have a great weekend. Yeah.

