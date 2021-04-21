Transcript for The Breakdown: Justice Department announces investigation into Minneapolis police

Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diane Macedo. And I'm terrible and the Justice Department is launching an investigation. Minneapolis police department in the wake of terror show Vince conviction for the murder of George Floyd. The attorney general says the problem will determine whether the department has a pattern of using excessive force or discriminatory con. I strongly believe that put officers. Do not want to working systems. Practices. Good officers. Welcome accountability. And because accountability. For the central part of a building trust with the community. Public safety requires public trust. And we'll have more on that new federal investigation. What it means for Minneapolis police department and departments around the country. Meanwhile there are new calls for justice after another police related death in Ohio. Protesters gathered after an officer shot and killed sixteen year old Kyle Bryant police say she was attempting to stab someone when the officer fired. Our team is on the ground in Columbus with a body cam video. Then president Biden is calling on. Congress to pass a police reform bill. Named for George floors. This can be a giant step forward and marched toward. And justice in America. President Biden called George what family after the verdict telling them nothing is going to make it all better but at least now. There is some justice Moore for the latest on the dare show inverted were joined. Once again my can of mountain in Minneapolis who's been on this trial for the whole time Kenneth. Good to see if thanks for being with us again of course. So how we mentioned that this Justice Department investigation into the Minneapolis police department a pattern and practice investigations called following Derek Jones conviction. And now we're hearing from George Floyd's fairly how are they reacting. To the attorney general's announcement. What Terry Terrence forward George always brother he simply said. How important he said he was unaware the issues the problems inside the Minneapolis police department. Until. His brother was murdered by Garrick chairman Tom beverage or even crime tells us that does this step in the right direction because. Hi has he said in a quote the family focuses as the family focuses on the next chapter they want to deal with implicit bias and policing dining chairs. So can a very dear children now a convicted murderer and did not a free man anymore of course bail revoked after that conviction even pending appeal. What is his life like now his first day of many many more to come behind bars. We are worried that Derek chauvinist being held on one of the most secure units. The State's only maximum security prison we actually have new images suggest in that facility is called Oak Park heights is about. 25 miles from downtown Minneapolis where I'm standing right now. He was transferred there last night and it's understandable. Teary why he would be separated from other inmates. There only if you can't do that very secure unit. Com he is under 24 hour surveillance there are cameras and that single cell no contact with any other inmates again. Also corrections officers making rounds every thirty minutes his meals are brought to itself. And again as they watch him they will allow him to step outside of that sell for about thirty minutes every single day or about an hour. Com before his daily exercise. This have dared show ran the man who a veteran police officer who spent decades that a police officer putting people in jail is now. In prison. And he judicial process the case itself that's not over yet. I dare children is set to be sentenced today and a couple of months and of course he has the right. To appeal his conviction so what are these next actually. This is far from over sentencing happens in eight weeks but it. Derek Sherman and his defense team may have already signaled that there will likely be an appeal and we understand that process will take. Bob to a year or so and under seal all we understand ninety days to appeal. And I'm for the sentence for that sentencing that we're just talking about here it appears that her state law. Thank you only be sentenced under that most serious charge. Of second degree murder second degree unintentional murder there and we know that the maximum sentence is forty years but sentencing guidelines suggest. That he's more likely to receive up to fifteen years. Because he had no prior criminal record but the state attorney general key Allison is already indicated. That the app prosecution in the state here blacks pass for a lot more here they believe that there were aggravating circumstances here from the the children who were there of those bystanders. Into the aggravated nature in the felony here that was also many other charges as well so that we ask you for a lot more when it comes to I'm how much time. There children serves in jail. Ultimately the decision with judge KO Kenneth button in Minneapolis says you have been throughout this trial thanks very much. Thank you Kenneth and meanwhile as we mentioned the Justice Department is now investigating the Minneapolis police department for unconstitutional. Or unlawful policing. That we're looking into systemic issues and whether the department has a pattern of discriminatory conduct excessive force including a protest. And whether it's treatment of people with behavioral disabilities violates the law. ABC news deputy political director Avery harper joins us now for more on this. Hi Avery what does this investigation tell you. About how this administration and there's Justice Department plan to respond to issues on race and policing. Well the minded and administration Dan Endy DOJ have always been serious no incentive they'd been serious about addressing issues. Police violence of institutional racism but at the end of the day there are. Are about 181000. Hot law enforcement agencies that are within the United States is so while many would argue that it's great idea he DOJ is looking into the Minneapolis police department. There are so many other agencies who've had similar issues. And in vice president come on Harris join the president yesterday to call on congress to pass to George Floyd justice and policing act which she introduced as a senator. It's already pass in the house so what do you think the chances are that this bill gets passed the senate. Riot passed in the house last Monday it is in the senate but and the chances are pretty slim of passing in its current form because the Democrats have to get Republicans on board we do know that senator Tim Scott a Republican has been meeting with. Senator Cory Booker behind the scenes says I'm me put something forward on this in senator Chuck Schumer did these senate majority leader wants to bring this four. A bowl at some point this year but it's unclear if it has the votes in order to pass. Hank Avery are fair and Washington Forrest thanks savoring. An earlier today I spoke with former NYPD chief of detectives and ABC news contributor Robert Boies about the show than verdicts that Department of Justice investigation into the Minneapolis police department. And the impact it could all have on the future of policing. The attorney general he just said is launching this investigation into the Minneapolis police department and they're looking for any. Unlawful or unconstitutional. Policing practices how significant is this probe. It's going to be pretty in depth about pro and a gonna find some things Tuesday looks to video person who has fallen and they found. A discriminatory practice of deployment. Into Williams who minority neighborhoods certain. That was torn city CFC policy review patterns and practices procedures all these things the patents on these crews are when we look at things were looking arrests. You know disciplinary of procedures is really and other an interview. Investigation and is a trend department would stand it now they don't. Should make changes and I believe they will go civil penalties will be overwrought and then you have. Two boys see big changes coming in I think the other Puerto Ricans can expect that. And Minneapolis responded to really horrible shootings Otterhound that I can impeccable I had but snow. Floyd and the other fellows who I'm talking Ngo it's always things is really and there are high seas changes I really like you've earned I know he's got he's has made changes. However this is gonna take on the steps as well no more neck restraints that I see coming though I'm as well anybody's. Across the country can appreciate there is still is still supporting those. He. He or she needs for your voice to music. I think a law enforcement officers and other members of the law enforcement community. What will react to the news of this probe. Why I think it's a view and expect this coming this is the only two the other issue I'll call you if you own. After their criminal trial you don't deceived us what happened there what went wrong and does nothing wrong with it. It's it's a good practice to get better but are always the roads looking the other veteran and make changes and our apartment. So we'll see this we had this in the awards preview as we have oversight here. Looking at our practices in our procedures there's nothing wrong with it and we'll take the outside information and make changes as well. This this is an ever evolving world so I think most clear thinking please executives who embraces. And it appeared two goals as an investigation like this one is to uncover any wrongdoing and obviously fix it but also. To instill more trust in the public for the public to know that they're police departments are doing the right thing and if they won't they'll be hand held accountable so. I'm not know what I want to take a look with you at the initial. Report that the Minneapolis police department issued. Right after George Floyd's death and it says the man dies after medical incident during police interaction. Among other issues it makes no mention of Shelvin restraining Floyd did only says officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and a noted. That he appeared to be suffering from medical distress now knowing what we know now. How significant are some of the omissions in this police to park police report. And how do you fix dad in order to instill more trust when the public reads these kinds of reports and there is no video to show us what happened. So at that juncture they should doesn't cause the investigation launched immediately. Can't say it is they're just selling in did they just in capsule was impartially and someone correctly. Once you haven't got because the you have investigative news response we have we changed our policy New York City as well we've created the force division. So the force unit would come into immediate investigation to see what actually happened there. By going into our own body one cameras his cameras around. Around the area that was going and doing campuses all whole socially looking at the offices at they had only. Fire incidents where they had started monitoring list so this was sure it happened. You should you know it doesn't cost CUC's. It is treating quite seriously and it's not something you just close your lawns I don't know they didn't they shouldn't do that and it will do that going forward having an immediate response to investigate these these incidents that would cause it. And in terms of the. Toehold. In the people responsible accountable if the police report doesn't match up. With the events that actually happened. So I think it's important to get the information out so you don't have myths misinformation going out there who reached police commander in that city should have a Twitter account. Don't put information out. To get it and get in touch windows or investigating and come together with a group is important information out so you don't have misinformation which you see throughout odd. I'll grow with car around and get spared people react to those rumors and planners can eat more not let's not factual. Slightly putting out you're getting Twitter I was using social media to get information out there and let them know what happened but no you took immediate. Action news or yourselves is standing hippies and modified it restated owner or not she stayed on there you have to get feeling too good to be trans parent get the word out that you saw you see you're acknowledging that you won't vote on the. So Robert in this case were not that bystander video shot by a seventeen year old do you think that we'd be talking about George plays its case today. I don't know I don't know if you have been knows where this went by and I don't think he will he might not have been convicted. Without that bars and really that's today's world see you all the time. Hand held phone camera has changed policing. Mellon does suppression policing anymore if you do we suspect you're worse and worse. Investigative policing is the way to go precision policing where you identify certain criminals are cordoned. The main drivers of crime. And then and then pursue them. Now this is point you kind of policing. We call suppression policing so we see changes and a lot has to do with the camera are saluted. And I have no problem all important that young girls audio woman is. As I was very courageous in doing so I think you've changed coach Doug project trio. So and rob are poised to appreciate your time is always thank you and your. Great and says thanks Bob. Another deadly police shooting again this time involving a sixteen year old girl in Ohio wasn't foaming at roughly the same time that Derek Shelton verdict. Was being read out. When we come back our team in Columbus joins us with the latest on this case and why authorities may have released. Body camera video of the incident so quickly. Welcome back yesterday afternoon as they guilty verdict for former officer Derek showman was announced. A black teenager was shot dead by police in Columbus, Ohio. Police say sixteen year old mark higher Bryant was attempting to stab someone when the officer fires are Trevor alt is joining us live. Now from Columbus where the mayor and police officials. Just held a press conference good afternoon Trevor so what is the latest there. Well Terry V police department and an air just played some more extended body camera footage from this deadly incident that happened yesterday afternoon as that. There are children verdict was unfolding and give us a much more clear picture us. But how that event actually happened we cannot play for you in its entirety because. It's very graphic and we FT edited so it's okay for broadcast but I can tell you that we saw us. The officer who fired the shot he's now named officer Nicholas Riordan it arrived tonight in a vehicle by himself and watched as a much higher O'Brien in police words attempted to stab goes to people who sort of very quickly after he got outside the vehicle happen in him. Opening fire with seconds after he got out of his vehicle and after that we saw it as much higher Bryant sell down bleeding into that vehicle. Some of mood citizens surrounding that officer. A costing him asking him why you have had opened fire and she briefly defended himself to them saying that she had it. Gone at another woman of with a nice we also resolve. Some of the body camera footage from two the other officers were responding Terry one of them applying immediate first date along with officer Riordan who fired the shots another. It was then pulling aside some of the witnesses. After those shots have been fired I. Asked the mayor of Columbus who has been calling for a lot of police reform who has declared this a tragedy because a sixteen year old girl's life was taken. I asked him whether he would push for reform. And changes to prevent something like this happening regardless of whether or not the officer acted appropriately and does what he told. The fact that we had a sixteen year old girl. Armed involved with physical violence but other folks in that community. That's something for awesome looking them years to say what are we doing more not doing how can we better serve young people. Who are facing one of the greatest fights and violence in this city did in cities across America what else can we be doing. Now the mayor continued to tout the need for transparency and specifically what body cameras which he says he's champion and he's pushing. For even more of them for the police department. He is continuing to stress that needed for incidents like this to have that footage because as we know Terry that shooting happening. Right as we she's receive the verdict in the Derek Shelton case. These police involved shootings are a long way from uncommon in the United States of America Terry. That is. For sure and then this officer who says and and the body camera video as far as we can see if it appears to show that he was trying to protect another person from. Being stabbed so what does that condition mean for use of force there and what are activists who want police reform saying about that else. So according to Ohio law according to police policy when that deadly force is present in the circumstance whether it's someone. Trying to apply deadly force at a police officer or add another person at that officer has the right to deployed deadly force themselves and there is in step by step process that may be firing it taser first it's as soon as deadly force is present. The officer is within their right. To use deadly force themselves and so there are a lot of people who are reacting to this video who are saying it appears. This officer tragically. Had to use deadly force in order to save another person. Having said that a lot of activists are using this as another rallying cry for why there needs to be further police reform we saw a lot of people who were out protesting Columbus it's possible we could see more pro testing tonight. It is very clear. That despite the release of these videos and the fact that they do provide a lot of transparency. It is not necessarily. Putting everyone at ease as to whether or not this shooting was an. Necessary. A tragic and difficult to prevent cover all in Columbus oh thanks for that report. And we want to go to NAACP president and CEO Jack Johnson personal reaction to both of Bryant case and the show in verdict Eric thanks for being here we heard. Police there say that a kind Bryant was about to stab another young woman when the officer opened fire the mayor. Cindy officer took action to protect another young girl in our communities so. What's your reaction to the use of force in this case. But you know we have a situation it meant a solo where police were. Claim to be region's oil taser or the god and our situation I use to shouldn't be used to India he shoots. We have to create a new standard of struts its CD when a lot of horse. And how did we are seeing slower that given all of us policy and security that would all big. Beach. Incidents they have. Archery need to understand how. The way he didn't know weapons are used pistons since women Lugo director for. Credit cards that there. I didn't see investigation is completed in honor come I don't know what happened. But unfortunately we are dominant in the reality of where are those who are so much Levy's violence. You Americans. Derek Brett I guess you take a step back oh with a shoulder and verdict. Jodi a what do you see changing in any eyed the NAACP more than a hundred years old your predecessors leading. That important American organization. Mattel Rodney King so many others have having to fight for justice do you think. That we've made into Procter us as a nation that we do make progress is that just a comforting till we tell ourselves. We are you know I didn't mention what it. Keane and situation Richard thirty years ago dad claims where decades old. Wagner whose concern to law enforcement officers across the country being harm injury ended up. Teach true. What we also went it is Brad Stuart to blow that it was much more egregious that anyone its friends and now. The exhibit. Is too slow when he didn't grew up friends seek protection. And to establish trust the Britain six. Comedian besieged. Police did it at Minneapolis bulls still didn't answer I graduated doubt the Cyrus now discredited. Policy for an region. Well before. And Eric we also spoke with Rodney king's daughter earlier on our network gonna wanna share reviews some of her socks. For George Floyd's daughter and how she compared the showman verdict with what happened in her father's case. Hair or whether life and it. Because who can imagine herself out there and especially if she's like glue sugardaddies here and I know she and there's not been a hired her mother can do no longer know you shouldn't even be going through this area acknowledged it. He was you know. It was sentenced literally he's guilty. Hull OK actually people are listening their attention you know and durst. Whereas in my dad's case there was I don't think there was any much. Not to be clear in the Rodney King case one juror did later identified himself as mixed race but. That trial was moved from LA to a predominantly white serve the white suburb. And the jury was predominantly white so Derek you think having a diverse jury. Made a difference in the showman trial. I've seen whether. Bring to the big zeros it is a signatory journal keep thousands over the case is usually. Blow it BA would restart it was a New Zealand has stated a regional still being put together spiritual seed Greg Briggs agreed to chase. It there. We all witnessed what took place you don't does this new OK our thoughts and we had to go all. You Jesse good of the vicious. That's not justice. I tell us is Susan should issue. There has had to shoot it but does the right. It's already a law degree or pressure. Is so I dared show had to. It. Used to. Reduce. Our salute the media outlets are. Rules. For all even give it. Is. The walls. Are to be. Cost of its kind. So why god has greeted as. She's yeah. And you call it a trader at all she received. At least she didn't care. That's not how we should position it. Talks to be multiple. Accidents are we have to work my bad apples spiritual. And we have seen bad cops like that. The one involved in the shooting to Mir rice. Who have left of it kicked out of some police forces. Getting a job elsewhere that national registry might help. Get a hand on that. And double and Luis president Derrick Johnson thank you very much for being with us thank you good. Finally people all over the world watched as the judge read the verdict in the Derek children trial here's a look at just some of the reactions. From across our country. Yeah. What we just witnessed was the wheels of justice turning. Finally in the direction of minorities in this country to do was bittersweet right because I'm. Built on sand about saying this train headed down. Which justice will be served. As all other lights in these Shiite issue and they're quite frankly it's always been issued. Probably a sweet man because. We don't you see what makes America great. And we're truly makes America great is fair and equitable treatment for everybody regardless of one's freedom. I think it'll make people more elsewhere especially police officers and the more aware that there are people out there and watch. We're videotaping. Things just because this has happened so many museums times you can't even count how many times it's happened to black and brown people. I don't think it's a period but I think it's an opening yeah for yeah for a different time and I hope that this kind of behavior by officers like old. I'm hoping that the institutions will be intense action was not blew against whatever kids look let's just. Shoots against them you know injustice and shoot against. Intolerance and racism still intends to do that if you take that old that means we'll take giggled yeah. I hope people don't think this is the end. Because so many are most open and never gets it still don't have just as. And that does it for us here on the breakdown I'm day and using them and then I'm Terry Moran. What's your backyard tomorrow at 3 PM eastern and have a great. I.

