The Breakdown - President Donald Trump signs relief bill

More
Plus, people around the country defy warnings and travel home for the holidays, and a group of businesses find a creative way to stay open during the winter.
19:38 | 12/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Breakdown - President Donald Trump signs relief bill

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"19:38","description":"Plus, people around the country defy warnings and travel home for the holidays, and a group of businesses find a creative way to stay open during the winter.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74939446","title":"The Breakdown - President Donald Trump signs relief bill","url":"/US/video/breakdown-president-donald-trump-signs-relief-bill-74939446"}