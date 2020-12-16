Transcript for The Breakdown - President-elect Biden taps Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary

Hello everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Terry Moran and I'm Diane Macedo president elect Joseph Biden is pushing forward with his cabinet picks nominating former mayor and presidential candidate. He booted jet just transportation secretary even if confirmed included judge would be and his. Our first first ever openly gay nominee to lead to cap ex cabinet department. One of the youngest cabinet members are ever. And we're learning new details about plans to scale down and limit attendance at Joseph Biden's inauguration anytime a pandemic the event could look more like a State of the Union Address and averaging just over a thousand people maybe that number doesn't include guests from other branches of the government more members of the public by Biden's inaugural committee. Has discouraged supporters from traveling to Washington DC for the inauguration asking them. To participate virtually instead. Meanwhile leaders of both parties in congress say they're getting closer to a deal on Kobe nineteen relieve. Senator Chuck Schumer said there is a genuine desire on both sides to come to an agreement. And senate majority leader Mitch McConnell says congress won't leave for the holidays until they have a deal. White House correspondent Karen Travers joins us now for more on this Karen what's the latest when could we see this deal come through. And and the trying to get this done very quickly but I should make it very clear this is not a done deal just yet things are still changing and it is a very fast moving story so right now where it is though it's about a 900 billion dollar bill that's a compromise number. The Democrats and Republicans and agreed to the things that includes willing fed beat checks directly to Americans somewhere in the range of 600 to 700 dollars. That was a big thing that came through just in the last couple of days some senators insisting. That Americans get money directly from the federal government the other big thing of course is that extension of 300 dollars a week in unemployment insurance benefits. That will go for several more months. But again 900 billion dollars all still very much in the works negotiations continue. To and they want to get the stomach the end of the week because it's being attached to a massive government spending bell. He has surprised congress is up against the deadline they'd have to do that by the end of this week Friday at midnight so this is all gonna come together very quickly if it does Harry so if they do get this done how long can it take before Americans actually see it check. It could take a wild people should not be counting on this to come through certainly not the for the holidays likely not for the ended the year this is gonna take some time and we saw that when those checks for 12100 dollars went out in the spring congress passed that bill that it was several weeks before the checks started going out. Sunday would you add direct deposit if you did your taxes that way you can see it faster than it's coming through the mail though you should not be holding your breath for it. He could take a couple of. Weeks night Karen Travers in Washington testing our patients in congress as usual things Daryn and and while congress is divided for now to critical senate runoff races in Georgia will determine. If that continues to be the case come January early voting kicked off in Georgia on Monday and it was a record first day turnout there. If Democrats win both seats at the big if really. It would mean democratic control of both the White House and congress the Democrats failed to win boasts it's divided government here in DC against her joining me now. For more on the stakes have these races and what we can expect. The latest in the body injury as it transitions former Obama White House deputy chief of staff and Obama campaign strategist Jim Messina Jim thanks very much for being a good to have him. My pleasure thanks for many. So this week Georgia tested sixteen Electoral College votes toward Joseph Biden he's the first Democrat that to win the state since 92 but how do you see. The democrats' chances to pull off a hat trick there at win both senate for a senate runoff races to what would it take. While Republicans should be a slight favorites in this British. And every senator runoff after a presidential election and the president's for a president elect's party has lost fortunes. And despite Biden's very beautiful victory and George. Republicans still dominate every single statewide office since the Republicans are slight tremor but what it's gonna take your things. First of all massive turnout from the African American community. And second a ball Joseph Biden won the presidency because he did better we're suburban and rural orders. Than typical Democrat see and so that's what it's going to take he's gonna need a combination. Both got those things to win the senate races. In January. Well let me pick up on and on that point to take the crucial voters among the more those suburban voters deserting trump. At Biden is is their candidate in some ways as in from a negative perception but also. He was right there right up their Alley and cultural terms and other things do you think. That those voters are converts to the John on self Rockwell Warner Democratic Party there. He throws. Going to be there's shale and the Democrats have to make you're exactly right he was seen as are Middleborough of moderate. Who could work of both parties to get our dot net and that's what our sob and Warren. And I was able to watts said charms huge turnout and so if tossup in Warner Kerr gonna pulley upset they've got as you well. With these swing voters they just may Joseph Biden the president of the United States. It sell a long shot but there within reach so. The senate Democrats don't win both of those seats and working with a divided congress Joseph Biden is gonna have to. Try that you worked in a democratic white house with a Republican led congress are based on your experience. What does prime gonna face there and and what should he focus on getting done if he doesn't have the senate in democratic control. Yeah anti terrorism sent its repertory years ago we had the first ever it's can we actually got a lot of things don't matter. And so we don't both parties have to realize it what the country just today. Car rental only a third president in a hundred years to lose the ten elected a Republican majority in the senate if they were in Georgia. What the country just as they won both parties to work together. Principals are either have to senator braces like our job to actually get some stuff done and that means compromise and that means how polo. And that means doing some things neither base will be very happy about. But it's important. And to Judah. And it's content both. Parties and I think Biden is perfectly situated you do that. When I was a White House deputy chief of staff we want Joseph Biden over and over Campbell a top legislative issues because she could cut a deal with the Republicans. And now is president of the United States that'll be his role once again. And it's incredibly valuable experience. His time in the senate we're now 35 days from his inauguration. Dot first hundred days coming up let me ask you how much damage do you think trumps assault on this election. Has done to the Biden presidency. And a what do you expect Biden and to take on in that first crucial period. Well I think we'll do damage has been done is sure roared toward democracy is when you have you know 3040% of the treasure believing that. Eric trump actually won despite the new evidence should make should just a little bit harder provide me come in and try to bring both parties together. And that's exactly where he has to do I think in the first hundred days what you'll seat. President elect Biden tear these work across party lines to get some common sense things doctor probably an infrastructure package probably another round of stimulus you know things aren't as controversial we have been able to get it done but they aren't as partisan as some of the issues that we've been talking of the first few years should Biden is gonna work overtime to have his first hundred days. We wish he'd promised during the campaign which is working across party lines to actually move Washington forward. And to be honest sense of the country wants to me. Absolutely dial down the controversy we'll see how that works out Jim Maceda thanks very much for your your insight and experience. My pleasure thank. Meanwhile president elect Joseph Biden announced his pick for transportation secretary today former South Bend, Indiana mayor and presidential candidate Pete -- judge. If confirmed when a jet would be the first openly gay cabinet secretary approved by the US senate in history. I can remember watching the news seventeen years old in Indiana. Seeing a story about an appointee of president Clinton's name to be an ambassador attacks stands denied a vote in the senate. Because he was getting. Ultimately able to serve only by recess appointment I can't help but think but a seventeen year old somewhere who might be watching us right now. Somebody who wonders. Whether and where they belong in the world or even in their own family. And I'm thinking about the message that today's announcement is sending to them. For more on this pick and how Biden's cabinet is shaping up let's bring in ABC news contributor LC granderson. Housing good afternoon what I think this pick means to the LG BTQ community. These great. Hiding who you are stressed you. More from rules. Breast horror stories are too. Refuse to seat candidates from our clothes. A lot more peaceful way oh. And I can see a huge huge signal when terms are recognized. Everywhere and everywhere and so these are all our guests are right key. The question what you're. And LC and its cherry there is some push back on this nomination from the progressives some of the progress especially black progressives. In part because of booted judges. Record in South Bend a city that has really struggled with racial issues and people don't. Like the way he dealt with him so much so how problematic is that before Biden especially. How can given how crucial black voters are in his coalition. Richardson are indeed no candidates. And professionals. The record another. Tests so I don't know silly. Oh yeah she's. Prince intellectual. Just when he. Right there's no way common terrorists. Confidence and superiors. And Sanders really going born in. Your newscasts from our. Cheers for require an administration. He's rookies and those who. Can that mr. on the Republican side as well given there their base there housing granderson thanks very much good to see. A record 1121000. People are currently hospitalized in the US with cold at nineteen and California. Is now reporting more than 50000 new cases today that's a nearly three and a half percent increase from yesterday. But there is more hope ahead the FDA has released its official review of the mid Daryn a vaccine finding it highly effective. ABC's -- Roy has the latest. One vaccine out and another are likely on the way. A light at the end of the tunnel nine months into this pandemic I am very hopeful that. I tell you every time look at the data are promising new data I am more and more impressed both of these vaccines and FDA advisory committee is set to vote on emergency use authorization of the dirt as vaccine Thursday. And you think kids see official green light from there are six million doses could be distributed next week thousands of health care workers across the country have already gotten the Pfizer vaccine. And more shipments are still rolling out. Moment that I can display embrace my kid and just give them the biggest pipe partly and I I'll probably just. Current I. Unlike ties are mature and as vaccine does not need to be stored in ultra cold freezers and it will only be authorized for people eighteen and older verses Pfizer is which is for aged sixteen and not to. The dirt as is believed to be nearly 95%. Effective. A sign of hope is occur rotavirus rages across the country. Last week was the deadliest since the pandemic began. And the US death told keeps rising with more than 3000 dying Tuesday alone according to Jacoby tracking project Mary Helen Lopez Garcia of Grand Prairie, Texas lost her sister and brother in law. Both beloved teachers so they were holding hurts. Before they started to remove. From the engine being show. They win in Latin then at each other in California has sixty morgue trucks were ordered on standby this state activating its mass fatality program preparing for what officials think it might be the worst days yet. We're going through perhaps the most intense. An urgent moment since the beginning of this pandemic. Henry era joins us now green what kind of timeline are looking at in terms of the general population getting vaccinated. He had Diana as a questions so many Americans have right now as you can imagine when when will the average person. Be able to get vaccinated bull federal officials say they are hoping to the general population each will have access to vaccines by the end of February or march. Anderson it will be a similar process to getting in the flu shot but people simply going into drug stores to get vaccinated. The goal here is to see herd immunity by summer with more vaccines likely to be authorized. Not for emergency use in the coming months Diane fingers crossed for in a right. Thank you good news there. Well how well Harris will make history when she is sworn in as the next vice president of the United States in January when we come back. One on one. With the vice president elect how she says the new administration will work with congress to help when financial help. Two Americans who need and you know. Welcome back. It's just 35 days from now that Joseph Biden come on Harris will be sworn into office making them the next president and vice president of the United States. Senator Harris sat down with our Robin Roberts at her all the mater Howard University here in Washington just a short trip from the capitol where she will make history when she's sworn in on January 20. Here's Robin Roberts. And just a few short weeks Kyle Moore Harris will make history when she is sworn in. But following a contentious and extended election season had breed in the country together remains a major challenge grant president Triad. What are your thoughts upon his reluctance to acknowledge. The election in this democracy of ours as Americans. Which is our democracy is strong evidence in any one man. Or woman. It is about the people. Can the people spoke. And as a country reels from a raging pandemic that has led to more than 300000. American lives lost and cause unemployment to soar. Questions remain about how the new administration will work with the congress to bring relief to the American people just. What needs to be done for a short. To make sure that it gets. Last hope for Robin ounce AF I don't understand. The hesitation. The people. Our sites are the moratoriums. On evictions and foreclosures are about to end. The people here in Washington DC hidden taxes stop living in a bubble the people have a right to expect. That their leaders in congress CD down. An act in their best interest. The united speak to Joseph and me. We were elected to do it jobs and we intend to bring everybody along wants to do the job with us. It is about. Getting through the pandemic around making sure that everyone has access to the vaccine and that they take it. So how do you go about doing that when you know there's so much mistrust especially. In the community of color that means that listening to the people of means that remembering history. And why people feel the way they do and then also reminding folks this vaccine isn't just about one thing and one thing only saving lives. Leaders of both sides. When it comes to the pandemic and days will put that strict guidelines ban anything your colleague. And California. District guideline but yet they don't follow through what kind of message does that send. To the American public. I think we are asked to. I understand that right now this is a moment for everyone says sacrifice. And if we're going to get through this together as a country and we all have to do it what is going to be going through your mind. When you take that oath of office. It Abby thinks Obama Muslim friends feel the very big sense of responsibility. As I said Betty in recent news that I it will be the first. But I will not be the last. You know I was raised my mother who said that to me on the time Connolly may be the first to do many things to make sure enough the last. And that's how us shield about this moment. My thanks to rob and for that interview. And now to a teen whose extraordinary paintings earned him a phone call from the vice president elect here's can whitworth. No I'm not think this is still in the baton. That's right it made me she shipmates that sums up his knowledge about my in this admiration of her. Fourteen years Tyler Gordon's talent he's trying ice from around the world. The youngest of time Tyler was born premature and hearing impaired. That was his first battle scene after surgery helped him recover part of this hearing he began to stutter. Nice it. Gamble did a lot. At a much better. So you can put the question tease me. And then. Actually onetime loan it got so bad to let me. Not without my friend to merely speaking it's new this team has voiced. Its apple like. To begin mobile it is it's what we help me get this far it goes. It helped me and my emotions it's in my opinion is. He asserted painting when he was ten years old inspiration struck in the middle of the night with a dream it's bringing out of bed to tell us mom. A year later he broke bones in his hips and legs because of a severe vitamin. But there was no stopping his Russians. Whatever he needs now I'll give it no matter what had its biggest health sometime but I cannot make you know I think appoints Richard he had everything in the they're very good thing is budgets says dean Hollis. Meaning that. Don't just face that I capture and data collected an inch and knowing me. It's. Painting portrait of and inspire him as high. Pablo. Including NBA star Kevin Durant and Saul Tyler's portrait while he was playing with the Golden State Warriors and 2018. Most recently he took to the canvas walls overlooking vice president elect come more Harrison's hometown change its final. Yeah and some mini ship. Send a bearish yourself in just thirty minutes he created a masterpiece one that prompted harassed to call him herself. Is currently here is currently no sorry years. Shows actually. I caught me if I'm continents unity ticket for a portrait. I really extraordinary. Gift and mean Whitney did you pack image. She Opel conversations. Pilot afraid of what how the world to react to it because it's right now we're and they couldn't divided by a. A lot of different things. He had made me like no mom you know. God help me to pick something I have to do it no matter what is it turned out to be a beautiful fabulous thing for. He also painted president elect Joseph Biden both pieces of art are now on display at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles as part of that is to go to the exhibit. Tyler with the youngest artist involved Tyler's our work in ambition earned him his life hasn't run around with time magazine. To be here tough spot here from the year honorees. All he's actually. Just getting started this Cano whitworth ABC news Los Angeles. Wow what amazing. Talent there he's got some thing. He really does end and year teaches us once again everyone's got a voice and we should hear it. As he's speaking to us and in his painting room beautiful hysteria is our right well that doesn't for us after the break down I'm Diana stayed out. And I'm Terry Moran remember ABC news live is here free all day with the latest news context and analysis. See you back here at 3 PM tomorrow and tell them and have a great rest and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.