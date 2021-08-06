-
Now Playing: Senate report finds security, intelligence failures led to Jan. 6 insurrection
-
Now Playing: ‘In the Heights’ stars dish on the new musical
-
Now Playing: Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix shares her ‘Legacy’
-
Now Playing: How women can navigate the financial ‘she-cession’
-
Now Playing: Are there vitamins that help prevent grey hairs?
-
Now Playing: Couple gives up their jobs to purse their cake dreams
-
Now Playing: Major US bank eliminates overdraft fees
-
Now Playing: High school graduate gives away $40,000 scholarship
-
Now Playing: FDA authorizes new Alzheimer’s drug
-
Now Playing: VP Kamala Harris, Mexican president agree to work together on immigration
-
Now Playing: NAACP president on what he said to Sen. Joe Manchin
-
Now Playing: Senate report on Jan. 6 Capitol assault finds intelligence failures and more
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Colonial pipeline CEO says company still recovering from hack
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Massive cloud error knocks major websites offline
-
Now Playing: Controversy over newly approved Alzheimer's drug
-
Now Playing: Search for mother after 7-year-old son found dead
-
Now Playing: Mom charged after posing as daughter at middle school
-
Now Playing: Were infant sleeper safety warnings ignored?
-
Now Playing: Suspects in road rage killing due in court Tuesday