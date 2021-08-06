Transcript for The Breakdown: Report on Capitol assault cites government failures

And I'm Terry Moran how bipartisan senate report released this morning found security and intelligence failures at every level of government leading to the January 6 seems. On the capital's. The report does not assign blame directly to former president trump and would break down why it doesn't and why this report is fueling renewed calls for an independent commission. Meanwhile vice president come on Harris is meeting with the president of Mexico today to their guns to discuss the root causes. The immigration crisis the meeting comes after Harris gave a stern warning to would be migrants yeah. It's back here has not. Can do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our. And secure our border. Now some members of her own party are calling out warning disappointing and we have the latest from Mexico City. And it's back to the drawing board for Democrats who are plotting their next steps after a serious blow out of their priorities in congress civil rights leaders are trying to appeal to senator Joseph Manchin Democrat of West Virginia. After he announced he would vote against a key voting rights bill citing a lack of bipartisan support. We'll hear from NAACP president Derrick Johnson who spoke with mentioned earlier today. But we begin without. Bipartisan senate report on a January 6 assault on the capital it says law enforcement failed to recognize the serious potential for violence. Despite numerous warnings that the attack was being planned in plain sight. The report also blames capitol police intelligence for leaving rank and file officers vulnerable congressional correspondent Rachel Scott has the details four's high regional. Diane and Terry well this is a blistering bi partisan report at a time when Democrats and Republicans are divided over very many issues both sides that were part of this. Say that there were multiple security failures and that they were significant. And every single level of government one senator saying that this was an attack that was just simply. Out there in plain sight that they had intelligence warning of some of the violence on January 6 senator Amy Klobuchar I just spoke to her she said there weren't actually now circulating on social media. With how to break into the United States capitol but that information was not pounce down. To the people and officers on the front lines leaving them variable horrible. Senator Amy Klobuchar told me there is no reason as to why. This building the United States capitol shouldn't have been left so vulnerable when that much intelligence. Still this was something that was very limited in scope it looked at the events on January 6 the multiple security failures. But it not to did not get into what provoked it actually. Former president Donald Trump's name is only mentioned about 44 times but his bipartisan group also made a list of recommendations on this included everything from beefing up security around the United States capitol it's also making sure that the capitol police chief has the power to call in the National Guard if they feel like they need back up. And also insuring that the capitol police officers do have the proper training we know that they were significantly outnumbered that day what this is also doing. Is renewing some of those calls for that ended. Kenyon commission senator Klobuchar told me that. Durst a lot of questions out there that they do not have answers to. Actually the department of justice department of homeland security and the FBI they said to not fully cooperate with many of their request. They believed that there needs to be an independent commission to get to the bottom of this the Republicans are not on board with that they call it slanted and unbalanced. And they feared the Democrats will drag it out ahead of the mid term elections. Guys all right congressional correspondent Rachel Scott thank you and ABC news political director Rick Klein joins us now for more on this raking her Rachel that talking about the narrow scope. This investigation so what else wasn't covered here. Yeah I'm of this report is stunning in terms of the V deficiencies it is found in terms of law enforcement to those agencies were self evident anyone who. Experience or even watched on TV what was happening on a Capital One January 6. Could recognize that there were major failures what we don't know he's what the major political leaders were doing and saying people in the run up to those events on January 6 and in real time. President trumps role personally his responsibility. Four provoking people sit to show up at the capitol and then perhaps just as importantly his response as the hours went by as the National Guard was not activated despite the frustrations that are outlined in this report. What Mike Pence the vice president's role was behind the scenes what calls he was fielding also including the house Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. He's another one who we are willing at a partial portrait. Of what the communications were between him and members the administration. I'm we have met many members of congress say they were making phone calls to people into the it in and around the administration up to including president trump. We don't have a full accounting of that we see instead is a dysfunctional. Series of law enforcement agencies layered on top each other without adequate training without. I adequate protections and in some kind of familiar recommendations that say how we need to smooth those things out and and getting get more interoperability and more cooperation among agencies. And then this is a very carefully worded Rick. The out. Ya and I think that's a that's an important point to two to recognize that. Even loaded words like insurrection were were avoiding here at the reason dead members of congress who were. Part of this report I tried to visit to the thread this needle is that this is a bipartisan report it was crafted by a senate committee that was controlled by Republicans just a few months ago on January 6 it is now controlled by Democrats and frankly the only way to get Democrats and Republicans on board for for for a particular set of words even he is still took to make sure that those words don't offended many people. I am thinking it's important to greeted in satellite that this is an attempt at finding language simple sides could agree on. Even though that there were many facts around that that there were omitted some intentionally other I think with other and other and other decisions were more artistic and intentional. That Democrats are renewing their calls for a bipartisan commission now that seems unlikely so what are the next steps for the investigation. Well there's a couple of potential pass oddly the White House is all the ruled out a presidential commission which wouldn't have had subpoena power anyway. The likely a scenario is that we see speaker Pelosi need a special committee in the House of Representatives very much like what happened after the being Ghazi investigation. I would be bipartisan this as the Democrats and Republicans would people be invited to attend the meetings and be part of the panel but it would not been equal split like the commission that guy has now failed in the senate. That may be the only path forward that at least would give us subpoena power to do the congressional investigators. And of course there are you know dozens and and maybe hundreds of law enforcement investigations and other congressional investigations that are continuing. To look at at various facets but that it's not clear yet whether any of those are gonna take that holistic approach to say. What led to this and what kind of accountability. Should there be for individuals and elected office who were part of the U the decisions about how to secure the capitol complex. Or that the decisions of the lack thereof in terms of responding in real time. Right ABC news political director Rick Klein thanks Rick Geist great to have you. And to another major issue the right to vote in this country earlier today senator Joseph mansion Democrat of West Virginia met with civil rights leaders to talk about voting rights. This comes on the heels of Joseph mentions public announcement. That he will not support an expansive voting rights bill the for the people act that bill would insure things like. Automatic same day registration and limit gerrymandering in response to the wave of state sponsored state GOP sponsored bills. That are aimed at limiting many voting rights but without Joseph mansion support this bill is all but do so joining us now to talk about this. And double AT pre is NAACP president Derrick Johnson who is in today's closed door meeting with senator mention. Hi Derek thanks very much for being with us appreciate it. Thank you. So what can you tell us about what went on in there with senator mansion. Our goal was to establish a relationship and built upon their relationship. So that we can get to a solution to protect direct oh boaters on it was a pleasant meeting we are after meeting agreeing to them be more follow up so we can figure out the best way or. So does have a mansion has said he supports a narrower measure that John Lewis voting rights advancement act which. Would essentially restore a key provision. Of the civil rights are voting rights act. That was guided by the Supreme Court dead section five of that act when that in your view be a step in the right direction that's on the need to be done as well. We have to address some of the statements due to accidents to complete program asks who must. It is a principle. He would not addressing concerns as we see you don't. Enjoy program that's about the mystery cement passed and signed by governor would not address several states so it has to be. An effort to make sure we can we finish fathers some press impressive magistrates in coming out and would address that. But also look DO we're. Wednesday completes a Landis. Ought to agree must problems and administrative bodies across the country. And Derek you've heard from critics have therefore the people acted that it would federalized voting rights that some states like same day registration Sunday's don't like same day registration I kind of thing. Why do you think this is necessary to accomplish at the federal level. Personal auto bachelor party federal what we want to make sure is that access to book which is a constitutional right. Islam all honesty to let assassin while some current so people can follow through we participate we can no longer send troops abroad. I didn't want democracy that would not wood into its Ian all citizens in this country. Policy makers to issue should not be allowed to select their owner's costs is the responsibility. Of callers to select. The buddhas who are in my. So as he left the meeting with senator mansion. I'd give any reason to feel more hopeful about the fate of the for the people act what do you think. Encouraged that we command on a solution are. I may be a vehicle that's currently humans this is already dubious call but the commitment is to. Begin the press says sued sure we. Problem from both breasts who met. Ed Susan Madsen Williams secretary of state. Did did he X eighty expanded access some voting. Who asked him to work with community dinner the senators who we can do saints the American people. But he is a Democrat of course so what do you say to his argument dead that. This kind of legislation needs to be bar bipartisan. Given what we're seeing out of the Republican Party from top to bottom. What we're not apartments in India and we had this same posture. Trying to salute our democracy. And denying access to Bonnie and so just what cause that an individual. Individuals who are our little party. I disagree will protect in our constitution. Doesn't make it part Sid. It brings question of whether or not the race is truly support the constitution. This is mine not 1940. We need a majority of the members. Congress. And protect our democracy problem. Every citizen access to boating read from both president meant to be turner. Owed from participating. And as you point out the NAACP has been there on the front lines in so many of these battles going back a century Derrick Johnson head of the NAACP. Thanks for being with us. And it is primary day in Virginia and New Jersey the alleged states holding gubernatorial elections this fall. And there are some barrier breaking candidate in the hunch that includes two black women running among five candidates to be Virginia's democratic candidate for governor. If either is elected she would be the first black woman governor in the history of the United States. Across the country's been a huge political year for women of color. Our Devin Dwyer takes a look at some of these historic firsts as well as the candidates hoping to keep the momentum going. I in the birthplace of the American revolution the women of color are making new history. That is incredible time in our city's history. In our country's history. For the first time in 199. Years a black woman is leading Boston. Do you feel pressure to deliver because you're just you're the first is our wins. That that pressure and that burden of being the first in certain me. Being the first you want to create more opportunity for others. Acting mayor Kim Janie in March broke Boston's long succession of white Irish or Italian American men leading City Hall. After former mayor Marty Walsh joined the Biden cabinet. Many people ask is this what you. Always dreamt of doing I'm did you always wanted to be mayor and when I didn't see that for myself because I didn't see it in anyone now. So this fall Boston's ballot for mayor will feature only candidates of color including four women city councilor Andrea Campbell who grew up in the city's housing projects and went on to Princeton is among them. The painful murder we all witnessed from George Floyd and I often say I didn't need to witness that as a black woman has a mother of two black boys. To know that we had work to do here in the city of Boston with respect to policing reform health disparities. The calls for racial justice in galvanized. Women of color nationwide she seemed political power breaking barriers from the vice presidency to the halls of congress were record 49 our lawmakers. Now sights are set on big city mayors ships governorships and senate seats where no woman of color has served before. Why are these first still happening more than a hundred years after women got the right to vote. He is he should have real artists of our political institutions which were Billups literally in ways excluded women. And even more so excluded it excluded we do not color. In Seattle to women of color are top contenders for mayor. North Carolina's first black woman State Supreme Court Chief Justice Sherry Beasley is in the race for US senate I am very much aware. There are only 24 women currently serving in the United States senate. There are zero African American women North Carolina is a diverse state. And we want to see the same reflected in the leadership. In South Carolina State senator Meehan a cloud says she's now need to historic bid for governor. Joining two black women in Virginia according to become the first to lead his state. We've never had a black woman to meet this nation and we never had a black woman would eat into state and this country in 20/20 one. But we're going to change that. Is that enough to hack doesn't let just written for black women eat them written by glass warning do you think about your candidacy in historic terms. That I could break this glass ceiling. In former Kapalua confederacy is is extraordinary. I thanks ABC's Devin Dwyer for that report. Can. And vice president Connell Harris met with the president of Mexico today on the second leg of her first official foreign trip. This as a new report finds more than 3800. Children were separated from their families are reform president trumps. Controversial zero tolerance policy to this day more than 2000 kids. Remain separated from their families while just 58 are currently in the process of being reunited ABC news White House correspondent Mary Alice parks. She's traveling with the vice president she's got the latest and Alice. Hey guys the vice president's first stop here in Mexico City was here to the National Palace she was met with all of that pomp and circumstance. That you'd imagine from such a high profile state visit Mexican president Lopez Obrador was there to greet her. The two teams sitting side by side as they signed a new. Memorandum of understanding that was focused on the two governments. Agreeing to cool one operate in economic development work in the northern triangle the weight of the Biden administration acknowledging that they see Mexico. As a real partner and ally in trying to work on alleviating. Poverty in Guatemala Honduras and El Salvador that is led so many people there to fleet. The Biden administration wants Mexico to be a partner with them in this work. In the first few months of the Biden administration we've seen some news to try to alleviate some of the pressure. Here in Mexico just last week they formally nixed the so called remain in Mexico policy which had led to so many to have to wait. Here in Mexico while they're asylum cases were working their way through the US courts. But still we know that the vice president came here with a lot asks they want the messing government to keep helping with security keeps fighting human traffickers. One thing I think is very interesting we have not seen her team talk at all. About the local elections that happens here on the Brad and exco just this last weekend her team saying that she's working on much longer term. Timeline that's bigger than domestic politics. But she'll be taking questions from reporters in just a little bit. Terry Diane. Thanks very. ABC news White House correspondent Mary Alice parks thanks very much for that the school year is almost over and most of the country not here in DC. And uncertainty about next year's leading to a lot of anxiety among parents and their kids order steadily wanna now. When things are gonna look like in the fall our medical team is here live with more on what families can do. And when younger kids might finally be able to get back to me. Stay with us and. Them. Welcome back as the country waits for CDC guidance on what school should look like in the fall. Many states are now moving ahead with their own guidance Florida Texas and Iowa have banned in mass mandates in schools. While states like New Jersey say it's not clear yet if they'll drop mass restrictions in the fall. And Bonnie York is keeping endorsed or masking for now it is allowing districts to decide their own outdoor mask policies. So what's your parents and kids do with all this uncertainty. Psychiatrist doctor Janet Taylor and physician at Stanford children's health doctor looked the teller here. With more on this thank you both Clinton for being here. You so doctor Mattel parents are sending children to all different types of summer programs are also thinking ahead to the next school year. So how can we ensure our kids are staples all these conflicting policies out there. I mean that conflicting policy also conflicting headlines embarrasses and there is getting really sincerely confused I think parents know what to do. You know since the beginning this pandemic parents have been very good about paying attention to white community spread looks like but also recommendations do not change when it comes to who needs the wearing masks. Washing your hands. All the hygiene measures all but one thing that I think parents to be sitting here is there really do is encourage everyone around them and their communities to salute vaccine because even if your child is not eligible to getting vaccinated. People around her I suitable inherently protect your kids that's the beauty of vaccines until mean when we say community immunity and also hope all parents like act. Active role in talking to their school districts and schools at the half due to make sure you see because I think this upcoming fall. I'm sure that it. Anyone who is working win that would meant to helping kids will agree we need to prioritize getting kids. Acting as schools rather than looking for reasons keep him out of it. And doctor Taylor and apparent slight I everybody has their own different threshold of risk in concern. And in this period of uncertainty. His gray area of the pandemic. How should people manage those risk levels and what kinds of things can authorities do. To assuage them to get to get people get the kids back to school. So as doctor Mittal said certainly getting people vaccinated and following a local rules and local guidance but the reality is. If you are stressed an uncertain as a parent and many aren't we know that mothers. Who have children under the age of eighteen have some of the highest stress levels changes are your children are stressed too so understanding our brain does not like uncertainty we like facsimile like what's under our control so your feeling stressed talk to your child about how you're feeling check in with Denmark kids don't necessarily. Say I'm anxious I'm stressed and depressed but notice how later sleeping noticed how they interact with you and their friends and talk to them. And Alison time to really talk about what it means to handle stress and a way that's positive so you talk about it you need mindful you exercise and understand that if you're feeling that way chances are other people are too so we need to normalize our children stressed talk to them about how we're stress as parents and find real ideas and real solutions so that we can have a sense of common safety than our councils and certainly when they're returning to camp boarder school or what ever summer activities they will participate. And doctor Patel Pfizer has advanced clinical trials for five to eleven year old that lower doses so when you think those kids. We'll start to get vaccinated. I think we'll start so hopefully CDs this data out rollout and holders of five to eleven murals in September shortly thereafter urgency Burnett to defy her old age and immediately follow seep of those kids that are six months into an important interview that any actions you. Is that this browser that working for CD also an immune response. Look easy immune response matches Alter adolescents and young adults have already gotten the vaccine because there's less of a nineteen running around right now. And so it's hard to really match who's getting it going to resist who's not but it is able the vaccine Charlie didn't look to see what immune response is look like and one thing I have to. You don't trust and open communication I really hope with this trial. We are very transparent as educators as public health officials. As a country gentleman addressing parental concerns at every step of the way. Rather than playing catch up so we don't see a high level of vaccine hesitancy when these young kids are eligible is the leader shots. In the meantime how should parents be operating if they are vaccinated but their kids are not. I got the first Carter Westbrook got but I non did you see exactly what's your parents they give their backs in their kids and our wives there to get vaccinated. You would it really comes down to. Is that if people are vaccinated as a whole we have less gaps in protection and less chance for outbreaks less chances are you'll actually transmit the virus now recent. Look at hospitalized children which just tell us Friday show that yes we saw the ability for Jason Castro in nineteen also get hostile ice planet in the icu and it's especially concerning for kids that any underlying medical condition. So kids who may have asthma diabetes her easy and we know that it impaired as vaccine. Your kid especially as we reopen schools reopen in case you. Did all the amazing things they were doing a little bit more than a year ago there's gonna inevitably somebody else out there who may pass on the virus your child so it's really Cordero who can't protect it does sell. So what do you do in the in the meantime though right and I am not I am vaccinated so technically I can go to a dinner party and I don't have to Wear a mask but my son is in. Does he have to be the only one at the dinner table wearing a mask -- panel that. That is at some point you know has no it was the only him wearing an I. Shaking off pretty nasty everyone around you is vaccinated at. I also holds true now you're taking your child to an indoor restaurant or somewhere especially at a place. Where vaccine levels are low and yet I think by the difference these reasons he's in the south vs California or New York. That's a real factor but I hope during summer when the weather's a little nicer we think our kids outside Reno would see for them to take off their masks and that's and they we want to see happen this summer camps. Particularly outside there's more regulation at the TDK taken runner on and even those were unvaccinated. Or aren't eligible can take those masks up in this scenario where talent. Have to Wear a mask it's really important parents modeled that behavior practice mastering at home town of Spiderman mask just keep your into the spirit. No it that your child models theater actor you and your optimism is contagious. And doctor Taylor the pandemic has affected children's. You know mental health and development in so many ways socialization one way going back to school my own kids seem. Well a little more awkward maybe then they might have been a year away from their fellows and they don't come out as you pointed acting on Saturday press if so what can parents do. To best support our kids in this very. Strange time. Yes I mean our kids but a lot of our kids were stressed and anxious even before the pandemic so check in with them give them what if situations. Feed on real information. And let them know that this too shall pass but the key is to be shaped and also pay attention to those normal activities that we did before Ed times monitoring screen time spending time with the family and acknowledging the impact that connection had. Has so talk about it the anxiety they may have gone back to school and let them know ways that they will be saved. And also. Aren't that interaction now over the summer have done with friends over outside safely talk about vaccinations and all of those things we do as parents to alleviate their stress. Now's the time for good communication certainly exercising but a real sense of trust and connectivity. All right doctor Taylor doctor Patel great to have you both thank you. You think. And that does it for us on a breakdown today thanks for joining us I'm Diane Maceda. And then I'm Terry Moran and we'll see you back here at 3 PM eastern tomorrow and have a great day.

