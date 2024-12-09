Jordan Neely’s father reacts to Daniel Penny’s not guilty verdict

Andre Zachery, the father of Jordan Neely, joins ABC News’ Linsey Davis after a jury found Daniel Penny not guilty of criminally negligent homicide for his son's death.

December 9, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live