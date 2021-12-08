The Breakdown: US evacuates most embassy staff as Taliban gains ground in Afghanistan

More
Plus, COVID hospitalizations in Texas surged 400% in the past month and the battle over mask mandates rages on in Florida.
40:54 | 08/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Breakdown: US evacuates most embassy staff as Taliban gains ground in Afghanistan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"40:54","description":"Plus, COVID hospitalizations in Texas surged 400% in the past month and the battle over mask mandates rages on in Florida.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79428522","title":"The Breakdown: US evacuates most embassy staff as Taliban gains ground in Afghanistan","url":"/US/video/breakdown-us-evacuates-embassy-staff-taliban-gains-ground-79428522"}