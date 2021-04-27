Breaking down the trial of the officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with civil rights attorney Channa Lloyd about the trial of the ex-officer charged in the raid that killed Breonna Taylor, and the latest on the George Floyd trial.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live