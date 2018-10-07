Brett Kavanaugh's Senate charm offensive begins with reality show-like drama

ABC News' Ali Rogin gives an update on the Supreme Court nominee's day of meetings with senators.
0:56 | 07/10/18

Transcript for Brett Kavanaugh's Senate charm offensive begins with reality show-like drama
I'm Alan Rogan here in the senate where Supreme Court justice nominee Bret Kavanagh has begun his courtesy call meetings. With lawmakers were going to be in charge of deciding whether he gets confirmed to the Supreme Court. Now these meetings are highly choreographed but they still contains some of the drama of a reality show. In fact vice president Mike Pence who was accompanying Kavanagh today took the an usual move. Up asking cameras to reposition themselves at the top of the senate steps. So that they could get the most dramatic angle of the two of them walking up the stairs today Kavanagh met with senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley. He's going to be meeting with frankly any senator who decides they want to talk to him. Now Kevin I was facing all kinds of reporters today and cameras and he just smiled in front of them he's clearly been advised that ahead of this hearing he should be a Supreme Court nominee that's seen. And not heard. I'm Ellie Rubin thanks for watching ABC news lie.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

