The Briefing Room: President Trump meets with Kanye West

More
President Trump meets with Kanye West at the White House; NY Mag reporter Olivia Nuzzi shares her experience during a private meeting with the president in the Oval Office.
27:11 | 10/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Briefing Room: President Trump meets with Kanye West

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58445351,"title":"The Briefing Room: President Trump meets with Kanye West","duration":"27:11","description":"President Trump meets with Kanye West at the White House; NY Mag reporter Olivia Nuzzi shares her experience during a private meeting with the president in the Oval Office.","url":"/US/video/briefing-room-president-trump-meets-kanye-west-58445351","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.