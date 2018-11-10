President Trump will have lunch with Kanye West this week to discuss manufacturing, prison reform and preventing gang violence.

"Kanye West is coming to the White House to have lunch with President Trump and he will also meet with Jared Kushner," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Kanye West on Trump: 'If he don't look good, we don't look good'

Kanye West is an, at times controversial rapper-turned-prison reform activist.