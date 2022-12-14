Bring on the econ: What is the Fed?

ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze breaks down what you need to know about the Federal Reserve and what its decisions on interest rates mean for the economy and your wallet.

December 14, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live