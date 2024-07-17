'Bring them home' chant as parents of hostage speak out

The crowd chanted "Bring them home" as the parents of Omer Neutra, an American-Israeli hostage in Gaza who was kidnapped on Oct. 7, walked out onto the convention stage.

July 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live