Transcript for Broadway extends shutdown until June 2021

We learned today that Broadway will remain shut down until at least June of 20/20 one leaving thousands of people. Out of work so here's how a few people who work on Broadway responded to that news. But in my eighty almost twenty year career performing professionally. One person who considers will lead to. A career that they just decided to do you get some very specialized passion that we cultivated our entire lives around sixty and which is why it is. Absolutely essential that there are extended unemployment benefits because our industry cannot come back eighty pennies but the utility that's a 100%. This is absolutely devastating news for all of us emotionally and financially we work sixties we can very close quarters spreading joy and laughter and entertaining ten. People all over the world. And I am heartbroken. And devastated and scared to and angry and six and I don't know what. She children for her all the people that is due to profession and I do please don't forget about it as we have given so much to the world. And we need your help we need your help we're losing our health care X. We need help her immediate help to get back to where so please Wear and asking. Please Caro won and then it's ten cleese who helped out this theater community. A lot of sadness and fear over that news today but. Earlier this week some of broadway's biggest stars came together reminding us. Of the beauty of life your check that out. This is a surprise performance in time. I was where all part of an initiative. To bring July 8 during the pandemic. And that they did carry. It looks beautiful theater has been with us for thousands of years we'll be back.

