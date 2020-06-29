Transcript for Broadway will remain closed through 2020

Well as her children the top of the show Broadway theaters today extended to their shut down shows will now remain dark true at least January 3 but the group are represented Broadway says. It may be even longer before some shows open again entertain a reporter sandy Kenyon has the story. Good way is being shut down for more than three months and now an industry worth more than fourteen. Billion dollars a year will not reopen until 20/20 one. It's probably the hardest decision we made during this entire shut down since it or bots. Are. We really have no choice who. The Broadway league announced theater owners will refund an exchange all tickets purchased for musicals and plays through January 3. But there's a chance that some shows might not return until even later. Well listen Nelson Texas in January Eric. There's no certainty there will be opening and gentler. Hits like can't. Will surely survive. But so many shows face an uncertain future. It's hard as a performer it's hard as a creator it's harder as a person who works in your business. Because this is our lives everything re live ordered yeah. More lanes new musical soup for you we supposed to open off Broadway last month but played in a driving an old with the in a music. We decided to create and reshaping NN they put up less socially distant Sean pickup truck. The chairman of the Broadway league notes going to the theater is a communal experience only possible says Thomas Schumacher went. Broadway theaters can safely host full houses in a statement he goes on to say one thing is for sure when we return we will be stronger. And more needed than ever. Saying that they show must go along just isn't true. Not here not until next year got beat early. In the theater district I'm sandy Kenyon channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.