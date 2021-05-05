Transcript for Broadway set to reopen in September after being closed for year

Broadway tickets go on sale today at a 100% capacity for theaters. This shows opened September 14. That's a function of how Broadway operates obviously. They have to have a play to put on and they're in the process of doing that but the tickets go on sale. Tomorrow. But let's talk baseball. The crowd makes the game. Ty Cobb. And everybody will tell you that that it's a different experience with the crowd. And I think mr. Alderson and mr. Levine can expand but. Decry how old energized the crowd brings. The rhythm the crowd breeze. The dynamic. Into the stadium right. So much of sports until about momentum. And a cry out as part of that momentum. They built it you know. A great teams will say that one of their greatest assets are there fan base. And when these brands are with them and the fans are cheering it's a totally different feeling that gets your energy up and gets your adrenaline up. So they're part of the game especially in New York per hour. Because of Yorkers are not a shy crowd you know since there. Politely you know they let you know that there there. And there in the game. So that's important so for baseball reopening me ninety. Two different categories. Not yankees Mets. Vaccinated and vaccinated. Vaccinated people. Normal capacity. Normal seeding. Four people who are vaccinated. Sit next to each other. Intersection. Sit next to your friends and next here firmly. Just normal. Capacity. Normalcy. Vaccinated friendlies whoever try note sixteen. Under was not eligible. That child can be seated with the famine. We asked them to Wear masks but you attended bowl game what you would turn the ball game. Two years ago. For unvaccinated. People. This six foot distancing applies. With masks. In that comes out to roughly 33%. In those sections. Capacity. For unvaccinated people okay. So. If you're vaccinated. That's one category are vaccinated. That's similar category.

