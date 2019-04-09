Transcript for Brooke Skylar Richardson on trial for the murder of her newborn baby.

Alley Kramer's stepping out of the Warren county courthouse where Brooke scholar Richard saying is on trial for murder. Accused of killing her newborn baby and then be worrying it in and shallow grave in her backyard. In opening statements the prosecution laid out its case saying that Brooke is of sensed with her image and kept her pregnancy a secret from. Her parents from her friends from her boyfriend at the time. And from the father of that baby. Assistant prosecutor Steve connect then read a text message that he says. Was sent from Schuyler to her mother just hours. After she murdered her infant daughter in the middle of the night and then theory her body in the dirt behind her home. Literally speechless. Well how happy I. Mike Elliott back OMG. And I never. Ever ever. Ever letting it get like this again. Hear about seeing you looking freaking better than both. Born OMG. And if it says this case is all about a baby this mother didn't want and never intended to keep but the defense fired back in their opening statements saying this is actually a case about a rush to judgment and half truths. Attorney Charles Brecher says it's all going to boil down to a second interrogation in which investigators war Skyler down. And made her vulnerable enough to offer what they consider a confession. Confession that the defense. Says isn't plausible. So guess what your words they just outside my finally break down when they repeatedly refused. I fascinating with a lighter trying to create it for a moment. Now what is not possible. He's a child catching on fire. Mike Tyson would like he is not possible. There is a lot of discussion already in this case about whether or not that baby was born alive or as Skyler says was. Stillborn. Medical professionals are testifying right now we expect to hear from several doctors throughout this case. Reporting in Levitt and I'm Alley Kramer this is ABC news line.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.