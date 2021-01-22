Transcript for Brooklyn man arrested in murders of 3 women

Police arrested 66 year old Kevin Gavin yesterday that accused serial killer who detectives say terrorized the Carter G Woodson houses for at least. Six years the most recent killing inside a Brownsville public housing development. Happened last Friday 78 year old bloodied up cut Herrera. Who is strangled with a telephone cord according to Belize her son discovered her body. I'm sorry it's tough for me. Still fresh. It may have Tony 1983. Year old jock goalie James was found dead with wounds to her head and torso inside her apartment on the eleventh floor. In November of 2015 police found 82 year old myrtle McKinney dead on her kitchen floor. There's probably someone that her mother was forbidden lit more milk that within the building. That's totally but there was no no force. Police say the accused killer Kevin Gavin lead in the building and gain the trust of his victims acting as a handyman. Helping residents with parents and also often. Ask for money. The reason why he might have committed these acts it is over. An argument over over money your finances. Haven't yet it will did to the unit six. Even though Kevin was identified as a suspect in the 2015 and forty in nineteen murders. Nights yet did not comment as to why Kevin was allowed to move into the building. Only saying to building is currently with the security can't read in the lobby security doors and locks and a security guard. But family members of the victims in people who live in that building have been calling for more security cameras to be placed in the building for months and even years. Although it next six years ago we need. Murders began meanwhile inside court we are expected to launch the arraignment of Kevin Gavin on three counts of second degree murder at any moment. Live in downtown Brooklyn Mike barz a channel seven Eyewitness News.

