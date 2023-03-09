Brooklyn man exonerated after over 18 years in prison for 2004 murder

Sheldon Thomas was convicted of fatally shooting 14-year-old Anderson Bercy in 2004.

March 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live