Brother of Florida school shooting suspect going to Virginia

Zachary Cruz had to get permission from Broward County Judge Melinda Brown to move to Virginia, because he is on six months' probation for trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
1:55 | 05/11/18

Comments
