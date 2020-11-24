-
Now Playing: Puppy saved from alligator
-
Now Playing: Mask efficacy after months of use, when to change it
-
Now Playing: This mom designed a safety seat for grocery carts and it’s genius
-
Now Playing: Sisters treat cat to ‘peticure’ spa day
-
Now Playing: Kids create the snowball of 2020: the ‘corona ball’
-
Now Playing: Chef Josh Capon’s Thanksgiving garlic and herb-crusted prime rib
-
Now Playing: How to legally protect yourself during a divorce
-
Now Playing: Growing healthy vegetables in New York City
-
Now Playing: Cat-like robot waiter purrrfectly cheers up cafe customers
-
Now Playing: Toddler doesn’t hold back when it comes to Chick-fil-A
-
Now Playing: Chef Geoffrey Zakarian’s tips, recipes to make Thanksgiving hassle-free
-
Now Playing: People in need turn to GoFundMe amid pandemic, holidays
-
Now Playing: What to shop for as major retailers push best deals
-
Now Playing: Black Friday sales are already underway as stores try to spread out traffic
-
Now Playing: 2 sisters infuse their Chinese roots into this take on Thanksgiving stuffing
-
Now Playing: Rap helped turn this Texas Elementary school's rating from an F to a B
-
Now Playing: Italian grandma shows us how to make handmade fettuccine pasta for Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Try this zesty dry spice rub for your Thanksgiving turkey
-
Now Playing: Thanksgiving side dishes to get kids helping in the kitchen