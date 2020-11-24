Bruce, the last ‘Jaws’ shark, docks at LA museum

The last surviving example of four sharks used in the Oscar-winning movie has been restored and has gone on display in the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.
1:00 | 11/24/20

Transcript for Bruce, the last 'Jaws' shark, docks at LA museum
