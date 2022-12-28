Buffalo mayor breaks down response to ‘blizzard of the century’

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown talks about cleanup efforts throughout hard-hit Western New York as well as the city’s response to this week’s historic and deadly blizzard.

December 28, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live