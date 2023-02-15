Buffalo shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole

ABC News Senior Investigative Reporter Aaron Katersky and ABC legal contributor Brian Buckmire provide analysis following the sentencing of the mass shooter who killed 10 Black people.

February 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live