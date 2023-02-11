Buffalo Tops massacre is a 'repeat,’ former prosecutor says

When former Erie County District Attorney Edward Cosgrove heard that the Tops attack was racially motivated, he said, “it’s a repeat of what happened in '80.”

February 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live