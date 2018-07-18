Transcript for Would-be burglar taken down by MMA fighter, police say

Suspected burglar in California who definitely targeted the wrong found police say he broke into the home of a mixed martial arts fighter. Books that hate Hillary on covers station in San Diego has the details. New England. This certain. This is how the suspected break in and did Sergio Hernandez junior had the intruder down on the ground that the movers and as is done many times of such. National and Manny. Fighter you see this time which they appear to be his head and his arm in there and so basically what I have to do is a sports head down and it'll cut off the blood circulation. To his brain and then he'll pass. May I pass out today he held him until police are to be done in my heart I mean I guess I kind of wanted to break the dudes armed that's the same time I just don't I don't get a kick out of like inflicting pain on people in. The man on the ground is suspected of breaking into her hand his dad's house Monday morning on fortieth in city heights. Hernandez found him in the backyard. With a suspected intruder tried to run Hernandez went after him turnovers the window ripple or completely. Three when bill. Hernandez senior says the bedrooms were ransacked but nothing was missing work. You know is this is very you know we're and bad feeling in spite of this bad feelings he has compassion. Hernandez is also a fighter he's a boxing coach eventually he says he wants to reach out to the man who broke into his home. I would like do you biting them to a box again they're still plan to save them. Yeah two to guide him in the right direction. On us we have that's one way to get it into is that I'm an item and then has been guided him in the right direction you write that down to the floor.

