Burglar in reindeer costume caught in Grinch-like act

According to police in Fort Collins, Colorado, the unidentified suspect broke into a business on Dec. 18 and stole several items.
0:33 | 12/24/18

Time to check popped on Monday Christmas Eve. Be kept out of the reindeer games may have finally gotten through golf that's right in Colorado this is what happens when Santa's helpers to go bad. The red nosed reindeer caught up on camera burglarizing his door and Lola. That's actually old woman in Rudolf cost them as you can see there's even takes it off of the camera can get a good shot of the face. So far Santa in the other reindeer. Having turned earned him. Oh that's awful we were brought brooding you know look at.

