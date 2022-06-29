'We're getting burned by inflation' even as jobs grow: Diane Swonk on jobs report

ABC News' Kayna Whitworth spoke to KPMG chief economist Diane Swonk on the current state of the economy following the latest jobs report amid ongoing concerns over inflation.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live