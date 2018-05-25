Bus driver in deadly crash makes court appearance

More
Hudy Muldrow Sr. , 77, faces two charges of vehicular homicide.
2:27 | 05/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bus driver in deadly crash makes court appearance

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55441249,"title":"Bus driver in deadly crash makes court appearance","duration":"2:27","description":"Hudy Muldrow Sr. , 77, faces two charges of vehicular homicide.","url":"/US/video/bus-driver-deadly-crash-makes-court-appearance-55441249","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.