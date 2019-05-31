Bus driver saves little boy running through traffic

More
Cecilia Nation-Gardner, a driver with the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS), spotted a 6-year-old boy wandering through traffic while on her route.
1:22 | 05/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bus driver saves little boy running through traffic
Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:22","description":"Cecilia Nation-Gardner, a driver with the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS), spotted a 6-year-old boy wandering through traffic while on her route.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63400401","title":"Bus driver saves little boy running through traffic","url":"/US/video/bus-driver-saves-boy-running-traffic-63400401"}