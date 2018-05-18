Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: 8 dead in school shooting, explosives found

Now Playing: Dixon High School shooting suspect in jail

Now Playing: Former Playmate jumps off building with her son

Now Playing: Gunman apprehended after a shooting at Trump National Doral Golf club in Florida

Now Playing: Buses collide inside Lincoln Tunnel, injuring dozens

Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Santa Fe High School shooting

Now Playing: Police arrest masked man with 'fake gun' at Las Vegas mall

Now Playing: School-shooting eyewitness: 'Everyone started screaming'

Now Playing: Hawaii volcano eruption sends ash in air

Now Playing: At least 2 dead in school bus crash

Now Playing: Rain, flooding pound the East Coast

Now Playing: High school student in good condition after graduation shooting: Police

Now Playing: New electronic Legos hit stores this summer

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Young man verbally berates elderly waiter

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Woman steals laundry at a laundromat

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Drunk bus driver plans to pick students up from a field trip

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Teen boy physically and verbally abuses his girlfriend

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Parents disapprove of their daughter's female fiancee

Now Playing: 2 Texas transgender women dead within a week of each other