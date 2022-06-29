Buses and planes carrying migrants arrive in liberal states without warning

Biden slammed GOP Govs. Ron Desantis and Greg Abbot for using migrants as political pawns. Massachusetts Rep. Stephen Lynch joins to discuss the growing political battles surrounding immigration.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live