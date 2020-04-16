Transcript for Business loan program may run out of money soon

Serious problem for small businesses that may be seeking a government loan. The 350 billion dollar federal paycheck protection program is expected to run out of money within out worse when that happens new loan approvals must stop. Treasury Secretary Stephen Nugent is calling on congress to approve additional funding and the freeze payment status not available was trending on Twitter overnight. Because of frustration over the new -- rest out used to track stimulus payments. The app experience capacity problems in users complained about confusing messages when they did make any progress perhaps.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.