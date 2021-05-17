Transcript for Businesses drop mask requirements in states without mandates

And joining us now for more on this is ABC news medical contributor and chief innovation officer of Boston Children's Hospital doctor John Brownstein. Thanks so much for being with us this morning well let's start with. How this changes just causing a lot of confusion for people who do you think the CDC moved to fast how can they clear the confusion at this point. Good morning Eva I honesty thing. This was way too fast we were expecting this to happen in the summer when we had enough people vaccinated when yankees is down below 101000 a day. The UV came with his guys probably too quickly on its reasonable from a scientific perspective we know that people that are backs they really don't transmit this fires. In the same ways that are unvaccinated people do but it's about how this works in practice remember most people are yet to be back sinden and stop because they don't want to beef eligibility opened up then in April we just now how children a twelve to fifteen eligible so there's still a national push to get people. Immunized with these are poor transportation and child care so CDC warning of how security giving people little chopped hard to get used to the recommendations were coming as opposed to doing. Doing it right away. Yes the science works by. You're the real world implementation of these things are really challenging as we're seeing businesses grapple with what to do are you can ask for vaccine proves we can have a vaccine passports now. Seats are pushing back on this so you know states of to have a lot of trouble guiding businesses properly I think CBC news come back with a little bit more context a little bit and you are a bit more nuanced truly support the American people is that figure out. How to navigate this sort of wild landscape of masking. Yet each stage city different roles fit teens like what do you do what where you are. It isn't talking others businesses with stores like Costco Starbucks Wal-Mart Trader Joe's target this morning announcing they're dropping their mask rules and stores. Do you recommend fully vaccinated people continue to Wear their masks inside places like the grocery store and is so. How much longer do you think we will need to do that. Dennis is a complicated warned again an exciting vacuum units and that's fine remove them mask if you're fully vaccinated. Because it you're really low risk but when it comes to. Does you know EE we have a large. And backstage people potentially unmasking we don't know what the risk in these places are and so there's really no reason why you can't mask right even if you're fully vaccinated it sets the standard especially for those are no compromise for our children there yet to be vaccinated. I'm really means that you can you know do more than what the guidelines they of course. I think it's about weaning you know a few more weeks you know we always had this metric of July 4 you know when we had enough people back state in the country than we really couldn't get back to normal life so. It's about just weeding a little bit longer if you're fully vaccinated and your masking your creating a social norm that supports other people let me he can't get vaccinated are winning yet you know fully vaccinated so. My take away now is really changing much because also my state says I need to have my mask on inside anyways but also I'm Marty enjoying life are without a mask. Outdoors and wistfully back then people so for now I'm just staying the course. The. I think that a lot of people are waiting I'm an update on parents especially guidance about schools and camps from the CDC which is expected soon what do you think we can expect. This is a complicated warm right because yes he's just sort of launch vaccination campaign in this twelve to fifteen year olds but it's going to be a while before we get really sort of mass coverage in that age group so I don't expect much is gonna change for this school year I think we're gonna still have been masking still have the social distancing I'm excited for within the next school year you know what brings you know we're how most of that twelve to fifteen age groups backstage we'll probably in our younger kids so they're they're likely gonna have to deal with masking social distancing a bit longer especially if we have. Active disease transmission and schools I hope that masking mobile go away because we've really control this outbreak we just don't know yet so it's it's too early to tell. Aren't camps. Again the twelve to fifteen group I think will be able to do more right especially outside the be able to remove dust mask I'd love to see that applied in younger kids as well you know we have lots of rapid tests are there. We aging cream cheese bubbles and handset allow kids to do serve more normal activities because we can pass and we know that risk is lower especially outside self. My hope is he she's gonna come up with some some great recommendations of kids can really enjoy the summer. And that's what I like kids in a lot of parents are hoping for as well doctor Don Brownstein thank you so much for being with us. Things you look.

