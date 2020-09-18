Many businesses reject payroll tax holiday

With stimulus talks stalled, ABC News’ Alex Presha reports on businesses opting out of President Donald Trump’s effort to defer payroll taxes for employees through the end of the year.
5:42 | 09/18/20

