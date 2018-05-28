'Buy you a ticket back to Mexico': Video shows angry dispute in Jack in the Box

An angry Jack in the Box customer told an employee to buy "a ticket back to Mexico" after a dispute over a coupon, according to a video of the exchange.
0:34 | 05/28/18

