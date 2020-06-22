Transcript for Bystander rescues cop from fiery crash

Union town police are crediting an innocent bystander for running over to help and when I asked him why he jumped into action. His answer was simple human life. Daylon actually sent a moment letting god. So and we just. There's no words. To describe you know there's a lot of gratitude coming from the union town police department tonight following this intense crash involving one of their own. We are safe find voted Daylon was was an area at the time I mean. It could have been a lot worse lieutenant Thomas Cole and sick is talking about this man dale clinically. We filters in the house. And my sister came screaming. Saying that core two cores each other one was a. The Cooley said he ran outside and saw a union town police officer. He was asked not to be moving up he moved his leg. And soared to see the flames start to come inside of the core from the bottom. And I knew we had to get him out in the other officer told us this news others ripped the door open and was sort of dragged him across the street. Before the core of the united everything seriously. The three and union town police captain David broader pooled officer Hanley to safety while another officer put out the fire. Haley was flown to a Morgantown hospital with a leg injury and underwent surgery. Police say the other driver was able to walk today ambulance and told paramedics he was okay. Botanical Lance except he's be Yond grateful for what McCoy he did for one of his officers. And the cleat telling me what was going on in his mind at the time. But human life and this lot of crazy things are going on the world. I have had the best things. And life but I know the value of human life can't replaces. A union town police say officer Haley was responding to assist to other officers on a call when the crash happened. As for how what happened to state police are handling the investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.