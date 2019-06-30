Transcript for BYU valedictorian on coming out at graduation

I read I thought I'm so excited about our next guest people who in early this morning just to be without Matty EN is amazing and he likes Clinton. Yeah. Editor Gerald like the first time in New York. That is amazing support couldn't pick a better day to be here so Matty yes you just graduated new. At Brigham Young University that there and you came out during your valedictorian speech it win viral an incredible story I I we were just. Fascinated that you did that it's incredibly brilliant and we're showing your video right there. That's you coming out at the speech. That was on liquor why did you decide right then they are that's I had to do. Yeah so I grew up in Utah in a very religious Mormon community. And being career I often didn't feel like there's a future for me you know I didn't know what my placed the rolled can be. So when I got to a point in my college career you know I felt successive and I found my own place and awaits you it. Contribute to my community I want to show other pre her students and other people my religious community. Know that we are here and that we have contributions to give and then it's time that people start listening to our voices. Balance being a gay man and being a Mormon. You know it's something that I'm working on every single day I used to think that these identities were mutually exclusive. But I'm learning that you know they're not that I can be Mormon and gay you know and that my life is my two decided to live and that's going to do. Awesome that Ethan thank you so much for joining us here have thought would ride our coverage continues live right here on channel eleven and ABC news or.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.