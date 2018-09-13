Transcript for Cajun Navy prepares for Hurricane Florence

Among those headed to the storm zone in our is America's cajun navy it's a group that first rescued people during her Harvey in Texas last year. Ted oberg of our Houston station reports. Didn't have a stove last time so let's can be real knife chills. Thought no as a roofer by trade he was drafted into America's cajun navy during heartened by need. I want to first night and don't own single civilized we did 35000 rescues in ten days. Pals and saying journal and I found out as a though the drug since Harvey it's been a pretty busy year we were in those. The key for Amman after that it was all Puerto Rico we have two teams there and over six weeks we distributed -- thousand ruin the vulnerable but Alabama now. Carolina's general Lee Fisher island home headed for the Carolinas there's talk him. 104 Mark Kerr wins us sixty miles inland and then stalling and reigning six days worth of rain and 48 hours. As he continued Pacquiao told us is expecting two to 300 votes from Texas and Louisiana to make this eighteen hour trip they'll meet hundreds of boats up here there's no magical funding for the suffer its volunteer hours and donated gas money but in what's been an incredibly busy year. All that is running pretty low for America's cajun navy. It's no matter the forecast calls for flooding. Some Taylor's on the way. Personally known. You and we can then see if we can. Keep up your catalytic event.

