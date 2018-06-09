Transcript for Calif. Highway Patrol officer allegedly kills wife in suspected murder-suicide

Hundreds came out here to Amador high school to remember Mary and Bradley who every one says. We're beloved members of this community no media we weren't allowed in. At the vigil but everyone here has made it clear that regardless of the circumstances. They are mourning the loss of both in vault and especially heartbroken for their children. The Amador county sheriff's office confirmed that the gone Brad we used to shoot his wife. And then himself was the weapon assigned to him as a chp officer Bradley was well known officer so you can imagine the community especially those who worked with him. Are shocked to hear what happened what makes it even harder is how tight. This community it's as a small area. And so it's really tough we only tell the world will close this might have family here and so it's really tough one these things. On a family Goldfein me page for the weeks they're described as a sweet Koppel touched countless lives. With their selfless love for one another over 24 years and that they were beautiful souls loving generous kind. Gracious hilariously funny. Intensely devoted to family and loved Jesus now we want to be trance parent a lot of people following this news story are making certain comments. Because of horrific circumstances some people calling it the ultimate act. A domestic violence but the people here in this community and people who know the family are asking those not to make judgments yet and not make those negative comments instead. They are asking for people think about the four children that Brad and Mary we are now leaving behind.

