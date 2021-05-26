Transcript for California congressman pushes for universal background bill after San Jose shooting

And earlier today I spoke to a California represented of roe Conn about the shooting in his district she's a congressman who represents that area here's what he had to say. Congressman first off thanks for being here this has to be. Heart wrenching for you to watch how do you feel right now a hearing about what happened there and seeing how law enforcement is handling us. It just sickening. Heartbreak game. There is the sense of outrage. As sense. Loss per community I mean to have. 82 victims families' lives destroyed. There's just a lot of heard obviously I'm. Deeply grateful. Bill law enforcement for they responded to the first responders for the doctors and nurses. For Glen Hendrickson and Maryland card Oakland lose. The head of the bta and I reached out to them. There is an enormous amount of hurt to right now and our community. And congress and will we heard also from the mayor of San Jose calling this a dark moment and and topping about how this. Despite the fact that in this case. The shooter is dead and no longer poses a threat to the community he says this in general is not an isolated incidents. Well it is an Emmy here you have a case of bta employees who are public servants they go to work to help. The public transport rhyme and Silicon Valley we're all dependent on them they don't make a lot of money they show up. And no one would think that just going to work. Of their lives would be at risk and our community will never be the same those families are never going to get their loved ones back. In what is outrageous is you have these incidents. Happening. Every day in this country where you have. The man shooting you have people going and when guns who shouldn't be having these weapons. And in a few seconds. They're ruining family lives there ruining communities and there's some points. We have to ask where mayor when are we going to deal with I mean it's happened today to my community it could happen tomorrow to any other community. And I said I've been in congress for five years. We have not in my five years in congress. Any single bill that the president has signed on gun violence that's the source of shame to me and it should be a shame. Assertion to everyone who serves in the congress that we have not been able to deliver. For the American public. So congress and what are some specific measures that using could be put in place. To prevent shootings like this from happening again. The very common sense measure is a universal background check. There is no reason someone like. This suspect that hadn't gotten that could fire in the way it did it takes insect games many lives. And we have passed in the house say universal background check. Pitcher pest disseminated it over 80% support it doesn't not saying to go after people who are law abiding gun holders. Aldridge but what it says is if you have. Something which has a criminal background or if you are going to be likely to commit a man's crime you shouldn't have a weapon like this and I really think that has to be the first step. And we're reading between now in its freedom on screen now that you sent out earlier today saying my heart is with everyone up to the TA and the families of the victims of this terrific tragedy. I'm currently working went to San Jose police department and mayor's office to get the facts and we'll share and warrant soon and congressman I heard you talking about. The fact that the suspects you say shouldn't have been able to have a weapon like this you know kind of weapon he was carrying. I do not. I do not outlaw what we do now from our conversation that he was able took fire. Very quickly in and take a lot of life they're very quickly and go we have to figure out what. What that weapon was imminent we have to have one why is it that someone like him. Get access to the left than the other thing that would help the red flag laws if someone has concerns that. An individual. Could be a threat to a family to a community they should be able to go to court. And have a court order so they had a gun is temporarily taken away from the person. Who is going to cause this kind of harm there are some very basic common sense things we can do in this country that. 8090%. Of people support. Every time we have one of these incidents. People talk about it and somehow nothing happened. And you know I'm gonna have to look those families in the case say I'm him in. Somehow try to console him and consult people at the VP day. In it it's just such a tragedy that we aren't able to have basic laws to keep Americans safe in this country. And you mentioned these ETA employees these are people who kept the transportation system running. Even during the pandemic when barely anyone who was using and it today it was supposed to be a day of celebration where they were celebrating and ticket writers. As cases of Kobe go down. And instead now they're marking this day as a tragedy. Here say right I appreciate your noting that I mean the bta. Employees are the ones who keep the infrastructure running up. Silicon Alley you know when people think of my district they think of apple and Google they don't think up all of the public servants who. Make it possible for the region to run. It we didn't MBTA Silicon Valley would come to a halt. And they going to work every day they did an extraordinary work gearing Kobe adware ridership was down. And they still kept. Public transport running to a boulder came revenue problems. And I guess my my heart breaks for them I mean all of these employees. Quoting now have lost someone who they know lost someone part of the VP a family. And art art art traumatized in terms of violence. That there workplace I remember how in the drama of having someone be that big cap and all. Invaded and there but there was a loss of life but snotty that the level of loss of life here so imagine. What people who are the bta who know that eight people were killed. Are going to feel for the rest of their lives. And congressman we're now hearing. From the White House principal deputy Press Secretary curry and jumpy air addressing this shooting in a press briefing just moments ago I wanna play for you. A clip of that moment. So the White House is monitoring the situation in our hearts go out to the victims and and their families. I know local officials have addressed this publicly and there is an ongoing investigation as we all know. We will continue to stay in close contact with them and and up and offer any assistance as needed. We still don't have them so don't know all the details of that but what's clear as a president has said. Is that we are suffering from an epidemic of gun violence in this country. Both in mass shootings and in the lives that are being taken in daily gun violence that doesn't make national headlines. That's why he has already taken an initial set of actions. On gun violence that will save lives and that's why he's cool he's calling on congress to take action. Including calling on the senate to pass the three bills to strengthen background checks they have already cleared the house would bipartisan support. In which have the overwhelming backing of the American people. So congressman again I was the first statement from the White House that we've heard. In relation to the shooting what is it like to be an associate position of leadership. When this happens in your community. A Virgo I appreciate the president's statement and I think he has pretty. Embassy and the experience and the ability day. Connect would be broad range American public Oakley get something grow and serve in the senate many years and I hope. He will be able to finally break the logjam and get this through the senate and then get something done. I did you feel it partly helpless because what can you say to families who suffered. This kind of loss. He did what can you do really is in at this situation like this to make people feel better so even though your. In congress there's a sense of helplessness clear sense of anger. Obviously anyone who represents the community congress is passionate about which we all over the community. And when this happens it. If it affects communities are deeply year we really angry at. Why it happened and they they will continue dough and that there is this kind of responsible the FB has this been represented but no one cares about. All that he tells local pass what what they now ability young people now in my district is. Nothing gets done that you're in congress and our generation hasn't been able to deliver on such a basic issue Intel's. You feel a sense of real responsibility up in my time in congress are we actually going to be able to make. Progress on this issue. Current congressman ray O'Connor who are presents. The San Jose area congressman we feel for you and your community right now and we're watching this closely thank you for taking the time to be on with us today. Thank you.

