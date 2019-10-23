Transcript for California deputy shot and killed responding to service call: Sheriff

Deputy Brian Ismail was killed this morning responding to a call for service in the Somerset area. The call for service regarded stepped from a marijuana garden at a private residence. Upon arrival Brian immediately came under fire and was shot. And killed. In his patrol vehicle at that time Bryant had a right along with them who was an off duty. San Joaquin County deputy. That deputy returned fire and it is best to save Brian. That off duty deputy was also shot taken to a local hospital. Where he underwent surgery and was released ends now assisting our officers or deputies. With this ongoing investigation. Two people. Both Hispanic male adults. Have been taken into custody. One of it was shot and taken to the hospital when his condition is unknown at this time. At this point we don't know whether there are any outstanding suspects. And hot in an abundance of caution were making sure that the area is safe for residents. Brian work in this community and live in this community. He was personable. Easy to talk to a kind. And always positive. He never had a bad day. He was a loving father and husband. And he leaves behind his wife. And three children.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.