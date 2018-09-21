California doctor and girlfriend may have over a dozen victims: Authorities

More
Grant Robicheaux, who is accused of sexually assaulting women, was allegedly also targeting victims through Tinder and Bumble, according to Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas.
0:32 | 09/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for California doctor and girlfriend may have over a dozen victims: Authorities
Because of your help we receive well over fifty calls and we've established over a dozen credible. Leads to potential victims NASA rovers show we're examining crimes of may have taken place from two decades ago to the present day. We're expanding our inquiries several states does well also other parts of California. We now believe the rover showed rally not only met there crate. In person at bars and restaurants. The rover so may have targeted victims are dating apps such as tender. And bumble.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57994866,"title":"California doctor and girlfriend may have over a dozen victims: Authorities","duration":"0:32","description":"Grant Robicheaux, who is accused of sexually assaulting women, was allegedly also targeting victims through Tinder and Bumble, according to Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas.","url":"/US/video/california-doctor-girlfriend-dozen-victims-authorities-57994866","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.