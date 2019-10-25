California governor declares state of emergency in 2 counties

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Friday in Sonoma and Los Angeles counties due to the wildfires.
1:30 | 10/25/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for California governor declares state of emergency in 2 counties

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

