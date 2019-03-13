Transcript for California governor signs executive order to end death penalty

That the people of the state of California the trusted me by their well and by constitutional right. To do exactly what I'm doing and I'm in. And I am. The me I've been I don't know how clear have been over the course of to suggest for decades crystal clear. Bob my opposition to that company that don't fit this comes as a huge surprise to anybody and let me extent. The constitution the state of California affords me the laws of the state. Afford me the right to do this the law does not change is relates to get them. I can only change with the will of the voters or adjudication the United States Supreme Court. And I'm hopeful. That that 1 day her I am expressing this not from paradigm politics. It's not a situation of conversation for me it's about who I am as a human being is about what I can or cannot do. To me this is the right thing to do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.