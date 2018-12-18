Transcript for California high surf advisory

And look California now where those huge waves are crashing into the West Coast. A whimpering in I reporter from mark PG a stationary ABC affiliate there in San Francisco Amy Holyfield. Hey there Amy we see the waves even behind you and we understand they've even been getting bigger since yesterday. It feels like they certainly have just this morning as even watching it antley we're getting quite a water show here let me show it to you. Very powerful so watch these huge waves crashing into this law makes you feel very small I have to say hey you wanna watch from a safe distance and there's a futurist kept getting wet out here if you watch we're in Pacifica. Which is just south of San Francisco at December saying these are the largest waves they've seen in a couple of years. This offered a storm the thirty blown out of here we have blue skies today even. Still huge waves and of course a serious warning comes along with these waves. And bag they're saying people shouldn't be on the beach at all they should just cited be on the stand stay up above and away from it. With the National Weather Service even putting out a tweet saying. Don't make that beats your great human some very serious warnings about staying clear of that the let me just show you quick. Cute little shot we found the formula ago we found their exit cafe right here and Pacific had. They tell you slept of course they didn't know what I had like four men all lined up here at this counter top watching no way of eating their breakfast. Here they are there to party route they certainly had the best seat in town I just admired. The way they are safely live seeing this beautiful sight that staying nice and dry Emily idea. Amy thank you so much asserted that mentality of luck but do not touch do not get too close and stays safe Perry thank you Amy Holyfield away effect he GO our thanks to you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.