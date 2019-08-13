Transcript for California Highway Patrol officer killed during traffic stop

A terrifying scene on a California highway. Right guard and the shooting. Commercial. And right now. Drivers watching in for some docking to get out of the way from gunfire as officers and deputies exchanged dozens of rounds at the suspect. Idled and Luther armed with a long gun. According to police around 5:30 PM a chp unit pulled the suspect over and decided to impound his car. As he officer filled out paperwork with their allegedly grabbed a rifle from his truck and began firing killing one officer in injuring two others. The first officer that was on scene for the California Highway Patrol key was transported by air ambulance to Riverside University held scanner where he was pronounced deceased. Somehow that mortally wounded officer managing to radio for help and it's a gun fire Luther father watching it all unfold on television. It's hard. Well loaded. The group's order for the policeman the officer killed 34 year old Andrei Moy a three year veteran of the California Highway Patrol. Overnight officers gathering outside the hospital mourning the loss of the fallen officer. Boy's body to raped in an American flag being carried out by his colleagues. His step mother reeling from the loss. The equipment marine earth. But wait before they can get that through that night mayor California governor avenues and releasing a statement offering heartfelt condolences to the point annaly and some key questions in this investigation the motive behind the attack. And how the suspect gotten assault style weapon. When he previously served time for attempted murder. He interprets and ABC news New York.

