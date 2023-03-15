California hit with extreme winds and heavy rain

ABC News' Melissa Adan is live in Los Angeles reporting on the flooding in Southern California, and the extreme winds that blew out windows in San Francisco.

March 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live